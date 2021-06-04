Why it could take another 2 weeks to determine where the US stands on its Covid-19 progress

Memorial Day was "the first big stress test" for the US as Americans returned to a sense of normalcy from the Covid-19 pandemic, CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen said.

She said it could take another two weeks to determine where the US really stands on its Covid-19 progress.

"In some ways, this was the first big stress test," Wen said. "We have restrictions lifted en masse, people going about their normal lives. We know that in the past, after major holidays and an increase in travel, that we then had a substantial uptick in the rate of infections."

The US has had a lot to celebrate when it comes to recovery from the pandemic: More than half of the US has received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and 12 states have reached President Biden's goal of having 70% of Americans getting at least one dose by July 4.

For the first time since March 2020, the US recorded a seven-day average of fewer than 20,000 new daily cases Tuesday. Less than 5% of the population lives in a county considered to have high Covid-19 transmission, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But Wen cautioned the US will have to wait to see if the protection of a country still not fully vaccinated can overpower the risk of forgoing masks and engaging in public settings.

Even if cases plateau or taper off from their current falling rate, Wen said she worries some communities will remain vulnerable.

"You have parts of the country with very low vaccination rates," she said. "I really worry about the unvaccinated people in those areas spreading coronavirus to one another."

