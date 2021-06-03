Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN on Thursday morning that an email he received last year from an executive at the US-based EcoHealth Alliance has been misconstrued.

In the wake of thousands of Fauci's emails publishing online, he has received some criticism for an email sent last April by an executive at the global nonprofit, which helped fund some research at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology. The email thanked Fauci for publicly stating that scientific evidence supports a natural origin for the coronavirus and not a lab release.

CNN's John Berman read the email to Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during an appearance on New Day.

"There are some of your critics who say this shows you have too cozy of a relationship with the people behind the Wuhan lab research," Berman said. "What do you say to that?"

"That's nonsense," Fauci responded. "I don't even see how they get that from that email."

Fauci then emphasized that the email was sent to him — so he was on the receiving end.

"I have always said, and will say today to you, John, that I still believe the most likely origin is from an animal species to a human, but I keep an absolutely open mind that if there may be other origins, there may be another reason, it could have been a lab leak," Fauci told Berman.

"I believe if you look historically, what happens in the animal-human interface, that in fact the more likelihood is that you're dealing with a jump of species. But I keep an open mind all the time. And that's the reason why I have been public that we should continue to look for the origin," Fauci said.

"You can misconstrue it however you want — that email was from a person to me saying 'thank you' for whatever it is he thought I said, and I said that I think the most likely origin is a jumping of species. I still do think it is, at the same time as I'm keeping an open mind that it might be a lab leak," he continued.