Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said on ABC’s Good Morning America Thursday that she expects the country will reach President Joe Biden’s goal of 70% of US adults receiving one shot of Covid-19 vaccine by July 4.
“I certainly expect we will, I certainly hope so,” she said. “I am really looking forward to this June month of action where we canvass America, we work together, we collaborate as a nation in all walks of who we are from mayors to colleges, from businesses to athletes, really working together to reach that 70% goal.”
President Biden on Wednesday announced a "National Month of Action" and outlined additional steps his administration is taking to meet that goal. Four of the nation's largest childcare providers will offer free childcare from now until July 4 to Americans who are getting their Covid-19 vaccine or recovering from the shot, Biden said.
Starting next week, thousands of pharmacies — including Albertsons, CVS, Rite-Aid, and Walgreens — will stay open late every Friday in June in order to allow more Americans to get vaccinated.
The month of action includes a partnership with Anheuser-Busch that could also mean free alcohol for every American 21 years of age and older
