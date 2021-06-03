US
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on the Covid-19 pandemic and the US's reopening

By Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani, Mike Hayes, Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 1:49 p.m. ET, June 3, 2021
22 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
43 min ago

Kroger Health launches $5 million giveaway to encourage Covid-19 vaccinations

From CNN's Raja Razek and Jessica Jordan

Kroger Health
Kroger Health

Kroger Health, the health care division of The Kroger Co, announced Thursday that it is launching a $5 million giveaway to motivate more people to get the Covid-19 vaccine and support the Biden administration's goal of administering at least one shot to 70% of the US adult population by July 4, according to a company news release.

"Between June 3, 2021 and July 10, 2021, Kroger Health is giving away $5 million, reflecting a $1 million winner each week for five weeks, as well as 50 "groceries for a year," ten each week for five weeks, each valued at $13,000 (which is the equivalent of $250 a week for 52 weeks)," the release said.

The giveaway begins today, and winners will be selected weekly.

31 min ago

Chicago will fully reopen June 11

From CNN's Hollie Silverman

People cross the street along S. Lake Shore Drive over Memorial Day weekend, on Sunday, May 30, in Chicago.
People cross the street along S. Lake Shore Drive over Memorial Day weekend, on Sunday, May 30, in Chicago. Shafkat Anowar/AP

The city of Chicago will fully reopen on June 11, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a tweetThursday.

"Because you've masked up, socially distanced and got vaccinated we're now moving to Phase 5 on Friday, June 11 in alignment with the state," the mayor tweeted. "This means Chicago is scheduled to fully reopen."

Lightfoot tweeted Wednesday that Chicago had a 2% positivity rate, the lowest rate the city has had since March 2020.

1 hr 25 min ago

Olympic athlete outlines measures being taken to keep athletes safe ahead of the Games

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Olympic rugby player Naya Tapper said she’s been briefed on how Team USA will implement “very strict” measures to prevent spread of Covid-19 at the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“We're being kept in very strict regimens in terms of a lot of testing to make sure that we're all safe, being in very strict quarantine measures and also doing a lot of contact tracing in order to make sure that we're all safe when we go there. Also, just being there, we will be in our bubble, won't have any contact with residents, which will be very important in keeping everybody safe, and also just trying to encourage everybody to get vaccinated,” Tapper told CNN’s Kate Bolduan. 

The Games, which were postponed last year, are scheduled to start on July 23. A spike in Covid-19 cases in Japan, plus a slower-than-expected vaccine rollout, have prompted experts and the public to voice concerns about holding the Games next month.

Tapper also said she was a bit hesitant at first to get a Covid-19 vaccine, but she changed her mind and is now fully vaccinated.

“I didn't want to take any chances with possibly contracting the disease and not being able to play in the Olympics, which is one of my big dreams. So I decided to do whatever was necessary to prevent that and control what I can control in that situation,” she said.

Watch:

1 hr 30 min ago

"Covid-19 College Challenge" encourages all students and staff to get vaccinated

From CNN's Elizabeth Stuart

Pharmacy student Jason Rodriguez prepares Pfizer vaccines at the Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation Center in Miami on April 15.
Pharmacy student Jason Rodriguez prepares Pfizer vaccines at the Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation Center in Miami on April 15. Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

The Department of Education is launching a new initiative to encourage US colleges and universities to vaccinate all students, faculty and staff against Covid-19.

The plan, called the "Covid-19 College Challenge," is aimed to help progress the overall number of Americans vaccinated to the Biden administration's goal of "70% of the U.S. adult population receiving at least one vaccine shot by July 4th," according to a statement sent out Thursday.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said the challenge is a good way to keep everyone on college campuses safe.

"I encourage every college and university to take this pledge and get creative in becoming Vaccine Champion Colleges. We must all work together to beat this pandemic and put the focus back on students' educational careers that will put them on the path to success," Cardona said.

Colleges that wish to take part in the pledge can do so by engaging the campus community and letting them know they are eligible for the vaccine, identifying efforts and providing resources about the vaccine, and by providing access to getting the vaccine on campus or at sites nearby.

More than 400 colleges and universities have already announced that they will require all students to be vaccinated before returning to campus in the fall, according to CNN's latest count.

29 min ago

White House says US will "ultimately" have say over what countries receive vaccines

From CNN's Allie Malloy

National security adviser Jake Sullivan listens during a meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House, on Friday, April 16.
National security adviser Jake Sullivan listens during a meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House, on Friday, April 16. Andrew Harnik/AP

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN's Kaitlan Collins that the United States will "ultimately" have the authority to decide which countries receive the first 25 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines that the Biden administration will share with the world.

Sullivan added that the US is working off a list of countries from the COVAX global vaccination program and that the US has made selections "against that list in coordination with them, so that we will retain the say in terms of where they go."

"But ultimately the United States will have the authority to say those doses are going here opposed to there. But that will be done in very close consultation and partnership with COVAX," Sullivan said.

Sullivan added it will be done in concert with COVAX's logistics and delivery to "ensure that these doses actually translate into shots in arms."

At least 75% of the US donated vaccines will be shared with the COVAX global vaccination program, and 25% will be shared directly with countries in need, the White House said.

1 hr 37 min ago

Harris calls foreign leaders on US Covid-19 vaccine global allocation strategy

From CNN's Jasmine Wright 

Vice President Kamala Harris listens during an event in the South Court Auditorium of the White House June 2 in Washington, DC.
Vice President Kamala Harris listens during an event in the South Court Auditorium of the White House June 2 in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Ahead of her trip to the Northern Triangle of Central America, Vice President Kamala Harris has called the leaders of Guatemala and Mexico, as well as the Prime Minister of India and Chair of the Caribbean Community, this morning in separate phone calls to inform them of the US global Covid-19 allocation strategy.

“In four separate calls, the Vice President notified each of the leaders that the Biden-Harris Administration will begin sharing the first 25 million doses of COVID vaccines to their respective countries and others, as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s framework for sharing at least 80 million vaccines globally by the end of June,” per a statement from chief spokesperson Symone Sanders.

At least 75% of these donated vaccines will be shared with the COVAX global vaccination program, and 25% will be shared directly with countries in need, the White House said on Thursday. 

“The Vice President reiterated that the Administration’s efforts are focused on achieving broad global coverage, responding to surges and other urgent situations and public health needs, and helping as many countries as possible who requested vaccines. The four leaders thanked the Vice President, and they agreed to continue working together to address COVID-19 and advance our mutual interests around the world,” the statement continued.
2 hr 14 min ago

NYC begins "Shots and Shots" campaign, parking vaccine buses near nightlife to get younger people vaccinated

From CNN's Laura Ly

New York City officials will park mobile vaccine buses outside popular nightlife destinations in the city in an effort to get younger New Yorkers vaccinated, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday.

“We’re going to go where young New Yorkers are,” de Blasio said, adding that mobile vaccine buses have already been to nightlife areas in Bushwick, Astoria, the Lower East Side and Inwood. 

The program, nicknamed “Shots and Shots,” will focus on downtown Brooklyn and the West Village this Thursday and Friday night, de Blasio said.

The Mayor’s son, Dante, will also be on hand to encourage young adults to get vaccinated. Additionally, the mayor said some individual businesses will also offer their own concurrent incentives, such as offering a “shot for a shot.”

De Blasio added that everyone should “drink responsibly, of course.” 

“We’re sending one of our best agents, outreach ambassador Dante de Blasio,” de Blasio said. “Dante claims he’s going to use his DJ skills to attract Zillennials to come over and get vaccinated.” 

New York City is also continuing its efforts to get children ages 12 to 17 vaccinated as well. In addition to in-school vaccinations beginning in the Bronx on Friday, the city will soon be hosting “Youth Vax Block Parties” in various neighborhoods to reach more 12- to 17-year-olds by hosting community events with pediatricians to answer questions and offer information to parents and kids. 

So far, 8,373,820 vaccine doses have been administered in New York City, de Blasio said.

2 hr 2 min ago

Biden administration announces plan to share at least 80 million Covid-19 vaccine doses globally

From CNN's Kate Sullivan

President Joe Biden arrives to speak on Covid-19 response and vaccinations in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, June 2.
President Joe Biden arrives to speak on Covid-19 response and vaccinations in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, June 2. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

The Biden administration announced a framework to share at least 80 million Covid-19 vaccine doses with the rest of the world by the end of June, including a more specific plan for the first 25 million doses. 

At least 75% of these donated vaccines will be shared with the COVAX global vaccination program, and 25% will be shared directly with countries in need, the White House said on Thursday. 

“At least 75 percent of these doses—nearly 19 million—will be shared through COVAX, including approximately 6 million doses for Latin America and the Caribbean, approximately 7 million for South and Southeast Asia, and approximately 5 million for Africa, working in coordination with the African Union and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. The remaining doses, just over 6 million, will be shared directly with countries experiencing surges, those in crisis, and other partners and neighbors, including Canada, Mexico, India, and the Republic of Korea,” President Biden said in a statement.

"We are sharing these doses not to secure favors or extract concessions. We are sharing these vaccines to save lives and to lead the world in bringing an end to the pandemic, with the power of our example and with our values," Biden said.

2 hr 12 min ago

After 2020 lockdown, US could see baby boom this summer, modeling study suggests

From CNN's Lauren Mascarenhas

A pregnant person poses for photos in Williamsburg, New York, on Friday, April 20.
A pregnant person poses for photos in Williamsburg, New York, on Friday, April 20. Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images

After a decline in pregnancies following the coronavirus shutdown in 2020, the US could see a baby boom this summer, according to research published in JAMA Network Open on Thursday.

Researchers with the University of Michigan used electronic health records from all pregnancies at the University of Michigan Hospital from 2017 to the present. They used the records to document pregnancies and births through the pandemic and model prospective births through October 2021.

Though pregnancies steadily increased from 2017 to 2020, the team recorded a 14% decline after the coronavirus lockdown began in Michigan on March 15, 2020. Their modeling shows an expected surge of births this summer.

“Our study documented decreased birth volume from November 2020 through February 2021 and an anticipated birth volume surge anticipated in the summer of 2021,” the team wrote.

The researchers say their findings suggest a link between the societal changes associated with the pandemic, like lockdowns, and reproductive choices.

By modeling the potential changes in birth rates before they happen, the researchers say their findings can help people prepare for and respond to the potential consequences.

“Changing birth rates in other societal crises have been linked retrospectively to changes in economic conditions, morbidity and mortality rates among reproductive age populations, and other destabilizing societal conditions,” the team wrote.