White House won't say if herd immunity against Covid-19 is achievable

Alex Wong/Getty Images

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki declined to say if the administration considered herd immunity to be a realistic and achievable goal, telling reporters Wednesday that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, “kind of refuted that as the right definition of how we should look to how we're going to make progress.”

“That's why we have set out a goal of getting 70% of the American population vaccinated by July 4,” Psaki told reporters at Wednesday’s briefing, acknowledging that while there remains “a lot of work to do."

"It's really going to be up to local communities and states to see what their vaccination rate is and make determinations about what's going to work locally it's, that is how the assessments will need to be made," she said.

Some more context: Previously, Fauci has estimated that herd immunity could be reached if 70-85% of American are immune— however, vaccine resistance among certain communities could allow for the continued spread of Covid-19, experts have said.

Psaki pointed to the White House’s newly announced National Month of Action to mobilize Americans to get vaccinated, adding that vaccinated Americans can participate in a number of normal activities like baseball games, concerts and kids’ soccer games.