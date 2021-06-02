US
The latest on the Covid-19 pandemic and the US's reopening

By Mike Hayes, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani, Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 1:46 p.m. ET, June 2, 2021
6 min ago

White House won't say if herd immunity against Covid-19 is achievable

From CNN's DJ Judd

Alex Wong/Getty Images

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki declined to say if the administration considered herd immunity to be a realistic and achievable goal, telling reporters Wednesday that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, “kind of refuted that as the right definition of how we should look to how we're going to make progress.” 

“That's why we have set out a goal of getting 70% of the American population vaccinated by July 4,” Psaki told reporters at Wednesday’s briefing, acknowledging that while there remains “a lot of work to do."

"It's really going to be up to local communities and states to see what their vaccination rate is and make determinations about what's going to work locally it's, that is how the assessments will need to be made," she said.

Some more context: Previously, Fauci has estimated that herd immunity could be reached if 70-85% of American are immune— however, vaccine resistance among certain communities could allow for the continued spread of Covid-19, experts have said. 

Psaki pointed to the White House’s newly announced National Month of Action to mobilize Americans to get vaccinated, adding that vaccinated Americans can participate in a number of normal activities like baseball games, concerts and kids’ soccer games.  

“There's huge incentives to getting vaccinated, but it doesn't mean that individuals who are not vaccinated are safe from getting the virus, and while yes, we've made a lot of progress, there's still communities where the percentage is higher than it should be,” Psaki said. “There are still larger numbers of young adults who are not vaccinated, those are many of the communities that were focused on in our month-long effort.”
1 hr ago

Central America reports highest Covid deaths to date, health organization says

From CNN’s Hira Humayun

Central America is reporting the highest number of coronavirus deaths to date, Dr. Carissa Etienne, the director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), said on Wednesday, adding, “today one-third of hospitalized patients are in ICUs.”

“Covid-19 infections are accelerating in Panama, Belize and El Salvador where new cases have doubled in the last seven days,” Etienne said.

She said that over the last week there were 1.1 million new cases of Covid-19 and over 25,000 Covid-19 related deaths in the Americas. After weeks of figures plateauing and even decreasing, Etienne said infections are back on the rise in all sub-regions except North America, where the US, Canada and Mexico are reporting overall reductions in cases and deaths, though hotspots are being reported in the Canadian provinces of Manitoba, Newfoundland and Labrador, and the Mexican states of Quintana Roo and Baja California.

Colombia is reporting the highest rate of infections in South America, where new cases “have nearly tripled in certain regions,” the PAHO director said, adding Brazil is also seeing a rise in new infections and hospitalizations. 

Etienne said she was “particularly concerned” about the situation in Haiti, where sources are reporting a “sharp rise” in cases, hospitalizations and deaths in recent weeks. She said public health measures were being largely ignored and two variants of concern have been identified.

The PAHO director said mobility data from across the region shows more movement within and between countries now than at any other point during the pandemic.

“When you combine this mobility with the premature relaxing of public health measures, what you get is the perfect environment for this virus– and its variants – to spread," she said.

1 hr 13 min ago

Online summit raises enough money to buy 1.8 billion vaccine doses for lower income countries

From CNN's Niamh Kennedy and Sarah Dean

An online global vaccines summit hosted by Gavi and the government of Japan Wednesday has raised $2.4 billion, enabling the purchase of 1.8 billion vaccine doses for lower income countries participating in the COVAX initiative. 

Gavi alongside the Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the WHO have coordinated the COVAX scheme which aims to ensure that all countries have equal access to Covid-19 vaccines.

The total was made up of donations from more than 40 donor governments, the private sector, and foundations "exceeding the funding target and bringing the total pledged to the COVAX AMC to US$ 9.6 billion to date," according to a news release from Gavi.

The vaccines which are set to be delivered in 2021 and early 2022, "will enable COVAX to protect almost 30% of the adult population in 91 AMC economies."

The funds raised on Wednesday will "also support COVAX to diversify its vaccine portfolio in times of supply uncertainty and new variant emergence," the release said.  

One notable donor was Japan who committed $800 million at the summit raising their total contribution to $1 billion. 

European countries such as Austria and Spain were also among those to increase their commitment to donate vaccines at the summit. 

Spain is going to send 15 million more vaccines, bringing the total to 22.5 million by the end of 2021, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said at the summit.

"In addition, we are going to provide an additional 50 million euros to Gavi," he added.

Austria will donate another 2.6 million euros, bringing its total contribution to 5 million euros, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said at the summit.

José Manuel Barroso, Chair of the Gavi Board, thanked all of the donors for helping to increase "our chances further of bringing the pandemic under control."

1 hr 15 min ago

Here's how Biden plans to promote vaccinations ahead of his July 4 vaccine goal deadline

From CNN's Sam Fossum and Allie Malloy

President Joe Biden receives his second dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine on January 11 in Newark, Delaware.
President Joe Biden receives his second dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine on January 11 in Newark, Delaware. Alex Wong/Getty Images

As CNN's Kaitlan Collins and Jeremy Diamond reported earlier this morning, the White House has now officially announced a "National Month of Action" to mobilize an "all of America sprint" to get to their goal of 70% of adult Americans to have received one shot of the Covid-19 vaccine by July Fourth.

"Today, President Biden will announce a National Month of Action to mobilize an all-of-America sprint to get 70% of U.S. adults at least one shot by July 4th, so that more people can get the protection they need to be safe from a pandemic that has taken the lives of nearly 600,000 Americans," the White House fact sheet reads. "Today, the President will announce actions that will make it even easier to get vaccinated, mobilize the country around vaccine outreach and education efforts, and incentivize vaccination. Additionally, organizations and businesses from across the country continue to step up and respond to the President’s call to action."

The fact sheet announces several partnerships and initiatives with national businesses and organizations to make it easier for Americans to get vaccinated and to encourage and incentivize them to do so. 

Here's what the Biden administration is doing:

  • To make it easier to get vaccinated, the White House has announced partnerships to provide free childcare to people getting vaccinated and extended hours at pharmacies across the nation. 
  • According to the fact sheet, Vice President Kamala Harris will go on a "We Can Do This" national vaccination tour to encourage Americans to get vaccinated, and the administration will help organize other initiatives that include phone banking, community canvassing and other vaccine-promoting events.
  • The White House has also partnered with many national businesses — like Anheuser-Busch, CVS, Door Dash and others — to provide incentives for Americans to get the vaccine. 

What the numbers look like: As of Wednesday morning, 133.5 million American adults are fully vaccinated and 62.8% of the US adult population have received at least one Covid-19 shot, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

2 hr 41 min ago

EU digital Covid-19 certificates open to non-EU international travelers, including Americans

From CNN’s Arnaud Siad

The European Union's digital Covid-19 certificate for travel can be opened to non-EU international travelers, including those from the United States, subject to individual member states’ appreciation of proof of vaccine or test or infection recovery, a EU Commission spokesperson told CNN on Wednesday.

“Right now if you’re an American, not living in the EU, you could get the certificate if you ask the national authorities of a member state to give you that certificate based on some proof that you’ve been vaccinated, or had a recent Covid test,” the spokesperson said.

 However, he cautioned that such decision would rest with each individual member states.

The spokesperson said the EU Commission was in talks with the United States on a US Covid-19 certificate which EU states could accept as equivalent.

On Tuesday, the EU Commission announced that seven European countries – Bulgaria, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Croatia and Poland – had started issuing EU digital Covid certificates for travel within the bloc.

The system will be fully enforced from July 1, but member states can now start using it on a voluntarily basis, the Commission added.

2 hr 12 min ago

WHO says epidemiological studies required to investigate origins of Covid-19

From CNN’s Naomi Thomas

Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the World Health Organization’s chief scientist, on June 2.
Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the World Health Organization’s chief scientist, on June 2. CNN

The way to find the origin of Covid-19 is to really focus on the science and investigate all hypotheses, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the World Health Organization’s chief scientist, said on CNN International Wednesday. 

“It’s a question of really focusing on the science because, you know, this is how we’ve got to the bottom of previous outbreaks and got to the origin,” Swaminathan said. “It’s through very systematic, detailed, scientific interrogation of all the hypotheses on the table, but then you need epidemiological studies, you need to look at data, you need to go back to stored blood samples and examine them. So, there’s a huge amount of work, and I hope that it can get going in the coming weeks.” 

Swaminathan said that the WHO team who went to China earlier this year to investigate the origins of Covid-19 have a detailed report on their findings as well as a plan for the future.  

“This was only phase one,” she said. “From the very beginning everyone knew that you are not going to get to the origins in that limited period of time. So there’s a scope of work, of phase two and potentially, you know future phases of work that need to be done looking at all the options that were on the table.”

Hypotheses around the origin of Covid-19 include an animal to human jump and that it was accidentally leaked from a lab, she said. 

She said that there are a number of studies that have been planned and outlined in the report from the China team, and that WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said he will support further investigation into all hypotheses and that nothing was off the table. 

1 hr 59 min ago

New York City will begin in-school Covid-19 vaccinations for kids aged 12-17, mayor says

From CNN's Laura Ly

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks on June 2.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks on June 2. NYC Media

New York City will begin offering in-school Covid-19 vaccinations for kids aged 12 to 17, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday. 

The program will start at four schools in the Bronx on Friday and will eventually expand to all five boroughs in the next few weeks. The city is partnering with UFT, a labor union that represents most teachers in the NYC public school system, to get as many kids over 12 years of age vaccinated before the school year ends later this month, de Blasio said.

Currently, around 118,000 New York City kids aged 12 through 17 have been vaccinated, comprising about 23% of the city’s kids in that age range, de Blasio said.

To date, New York City has administered over 8.3 million vaccine doses, de Blasio said.

The mayor also announced that the New York Aquarium will become a vaccine site and it will offer the Pfizer vaccine to anyone aged 12 and over. Anyone who gets vaccinated there will also get a free admission ticket, de Blasio said.

On Wednesday, New York City reported 240 new Covid-19 cases and a second-straight day with a Covid-19 positivity rate of 0.83% — the lowest rate the city has seen since it began recording that statistics, according to the mayor.

66 people were reported to be hospitalized due to Covid-19 for a rate of 0.56 per 100,000 people, city statistics show.

2 hr 57 min ago

US Chamber of Commerce to urge states to use rescue funds to help parents with childcare

From CNN’s Matt Egan

To combat a growing shortage of workers, the US Chamber of Commerce said it will urge states on Wednesday to use American Rescue Plan funding to help parents struggling with the high cost of childcare.

“There is no question the disruption of in-person schooling and childcare has reduced the number of caregivers, principally women, who are in the workforce and able to work,” Neil Bradley, the US Chamber’s chief policy officer, told CNN.

Arizona announced plans on May 13 to use funds from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan to assist working parents with childcare costs. The state said it will provide three months of childcare assistance to people making $52,000 or less who return to work after collecting unemployment benefits. The initiative is part of Arizona’s decision to end the $300 enhanced unemployment benefits.

“We will encourage other states to do that,” Bradley said, adding that the “affordability and accessibility to childcare” were problems even before the pandemic erupted.

The pressure from the Chamber of Commerce comes as businesses grapple with a shortage of workers and a record-high 8.1 million job openings as of March.

“We have to find a way to bring [women] back to work,” Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari told CNN’s Poppy Harlow on Tuesday.

Although the Chamber of Commerce opposes elements of President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, most notably tax hikes, Bradley applauded the administration’s efforts to ease the burden of childcare. 

“The president deserves credit for identifying a lot of important problems that we need to discuss with the American Families Plan,” Bradley said, specifically citing the affordability and accessibility of childcare. 

4 hr 46 min ago

CDC forecasts predict Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths will continue to decrease

From CNN's Naomi Thomas

Ensemble forecasts published Wednesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention project that newly reported Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths will likely continue to decrease over the next four weeks.

The forecast predicts a total of 601,000 to 614,000 US Covid-19 deaths by June 26.

The previous ensemble forecast, published May 26, projected up to 606,000 US Covid-19 deaths by June 19. 