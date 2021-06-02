EU digital Covid-19 certificates open to non-EU international travelers, including Americans

The European Union's digital Covid-19 certificate for travel can be opened to non-EU international travelers, including those from the United States, subject to individual member states’ appreciation of proof of vaccine or test or infection recovery, a EU Commission spokesperson told CNN on Wednesday.

“Right now if you’re an American, not living in the EU, you could get the certificate if you ask the national authorities of a member state to give you that certificate based on some proof that you’ve been vaccinated, or had a recent Covid test,” the spokesperson said.

However, he cautioned that such decision would rest with each individual member states.

The spokesperson said the EU Commission was in talks with the United States on a US Covid-19 certificate which EU states could accept as equivalent.

On Tuesday, the EU Commission announced that seven European countries – Bulgaria, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Croatia and Poland – had started issuing EU digital Covid certificates for travel within the bloc.

The system will be fully enforced from July 1, but member states can now start using it on a voluntarily basis, the Commission added.