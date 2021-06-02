12 states have met the Biden administration's goal to vaccinate 70% of adults against Covid-19

Twelve states have now reached the Biden administration’s goal to vaccinate 70% of adults with at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine by July 4, according to data published Tuesday by the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

California and Maryland join Connecticut, Hawaii, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont in reaching that benchmark.

Overall, 296,404,240 total doses of Covid-19 have been reported administered, about 81% of the 366,317,045 total doses delivered.

The CDC did not update its Covid-19 data tracker on Monday, but about 1.5 million doses have been reported administered since Sunday, for a seven-day average of about 1.2 million doses per day.

About 168.5 million people – nearly 51% of the US population – have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine. About 136 million people – nearly 41% of the population – is fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.

Note: Data published by the CDC may be delayed, and doses may not have been reported on the date administered.