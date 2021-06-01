As Americans remember those in the military who died while serving their country, this Memorial Day can be especially challenging for those finding it difficult to start returning to normal life.

"Covid has really changed our lives," clinical psychologist Dr. Jeff Gardere said.

"Whether it's someone they know that has Covid or someone that they know that died, or friends who talked about it or just seeing it in the media, all of those things caused everyone some sort of trauma," he said.

"We had gotten ourselves into a very safe bubble." But now, he said, some people "are having anxiety."

But vacationers like KerryAnn McGregor said the renewed freedom is welcome.

"It's a whole year of staying indoors, and now you come outside everybody is out riding their bikes, jogging, exercising, partying," said McGregor, who was visiting Miami Beach this weekend. "It's OK now."