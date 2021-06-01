US
The latest on the Covid-19 pandemic and the US's reopening

By Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani, Mike Hayes and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 8:51 a.m. ET, June 1, 2021
1 min ago

Moderna seeks full FDA approval for its Covid-19 vaccine

From CNN’s Michael Nedelman

A healthcare worker administers a dose of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine at the American Museum of Natural History in New York on April 30.
Moderna announced it has begun applying for full approval for its Covid-19 vaccine in people ages 18 and up.

The company says it will continue to submit trial data “on a rolling basis over the coming weeks with a request for a Priority Review.” A priority review asks the US Food and Drug Administration to take action within six months, compared to the 10 months designated under standard review.

“We are pleased to announce this important step in the U.S. regulatory process for a Biologics License Application (BLA) of our COVID-19 vaccine,” Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a statement Tuesday. “We look forward to working with the FDA and will continue to submit data from our Phase 3 study and complete the rolling submission.”

Since December, Moderna’s two-shot vaccine has been distributed under an emergency use authorization for people ages 18 and up. In April, the company announced its vaccine maintained over 90% efficacy six months out – the amount of follow-up time needed to apply for FDA approval.

Moderna is the second company to seek such approval in the US. Last month, Pfizer announced it was initiating its own application for people ages 16 and up, following an April announcement that its clinical trials showed over 91% efficacy after six months. Experts say they expect this protection will last much longer, to be confirmed as more data come in.

Being granted FDA approval may motivate some vaccine-hesitant people to roll up their sleeves, according to research released Friday by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Both Pfizer and Moderna are also studying their vaccines in children as young as 6 months. Last month, the FDA granted Pfizer’s vaccine an emergency use authorization for children 12 to 15.

20 min ago

US airports log their busiest weekend of the pandemic

From CNN's Pete Muntean and Gregory Wallace

People ride escalators at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Friday, May 28.
US airports were the busiest they’ve been in more than a year this holiday weekend, according to Transportation Security Administration numbers.  

The agency reported screening 8.97 million people this weekend, from Thursday through Monday, including 1.9 million on Monday. Its a single-day pandemic-era record was set on Friday when 1.96 million people passed through checkpoints.  

On the equivalent weekend in 2020, TSA screened a total of 1.6 million people – about as many as it screened on Saturday, the slowest day of the weekend this year.  

 

9 min ago

Why returning to normal after Covid isn't so easy for some

From CNN's Holly Yan and Madeline Holcombe

People walk along the Santa Monica Pier in California on Saturday, May 29.
As Americans remember those in the military who died while serving their country, this Memorial Day can be especially challenging for those finding it difficult to start returning to normal life.

"Covid has really changed our lives," clinical psychologist Dr. Jeff Gardere said.

"Whether it's someone they know that has Covid or someone that they know that died, or friends who talked about it or just seeing it in the media, all of those things caused everyone some sort of trauma," he said.

"We had gotten ourselves into a very safe bubble." But now, he said, some people "are having anxiety."

But vacationers like KerryAnn McGregor said the renewed freedom is welcome.

"It's a whole year of staying indoors, and now you come outside everybody is out riding their bikes, jogging, exercising, partying," said McGregor, who was visiting Miami Beach this weekend. "It's OK now."