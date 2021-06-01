US
June 1 coronavirus news

By Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani, Mike Hayes, Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 8:05 PM ET, Tue June 1, 2021
1 hr 56 min ago

Less than 5% of the US population lives in a county considered to have "high" Covid-19 transmission

From CNN’s Michael Nedelman

Fewer than one in 20 people in the US – about 4.7% of the population – live in a county considered to have “high” Covid-19 transmission, according to a CNN analysis of data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

However, in a handful of states, more than a quarter of the population lives in a county with “high” transmission: Rhode Island (88%), Washington (40%), Wyoming (37%), Montana (29%) and Colorado (28%).

CDC considers a county to have “high” transmission if there have been 100 or more cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 residents or a test positivity rate of 10% or higher in the past seven days. 

About two weeks ago, closer to 20% of the population lived in a county considered to have “high” transmission. 

Overall, most people in the US live in a county that is still considered to have “substantial” transmission (28% of the population) or “moderate” transmission (about 64% of the population). 

About 3% of the US population – nearly 10 million people – lives in a county considered to have “low” transmission, defined by the CDC as less than 10 new Covid-19 cases per 100,000 residents and a test positivity rate of less than 5% in the past seven days.  

In six states, more than 10% of the population lives in a county considered to have “low” transmission: Vermont, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Oklahoma and Virginia.

2 hr 42 min ago

US government researchers start testing mix-and-match Covid-19 booster shots

From CNN’s Maggie Fox

Is it okay to use a different brand of vaccine for your coronavirus booster shot? The US National Institutes of Health said Tuesday it is launching a trial to see if it’s safe and if mixing vaccine types works.

The phase 1/2 clinical trial will enroll 150 volunteers who have been fully vaccinated already to see if giving a different type of brand of vaccine gives them the desired immune system boost without side-effects.

It’s not known yet whether people will need booster doses of coronavirus vaccines — or, if so, when they will be needed. It would be easier to give those boosters if people didn’t have to get the same brand or type of vaccine as they got before.

Currently, three vaccines are authorized in the US: two mRNA vaccines, one made by Pfizer/BioNTech and one made by Moderna, and the vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine arm, which uses a virus called an adenovirus to deliver genetic material that elicits immunity. 

People are supposed to get two doses of either Moderna’s or Pfizer’s vaccine, or a single dose of J&J’s, and scientists are not sure if it matters if people get the same brand or even class of vaccine for all the shots. They’re currently supposed to get the same vaccine for both doses – although earlier Tuesday Canada became the first country to say people could get either mRNA vaccine for the second shot, even if they got AstraZeneca’s adenovirus vaccine for their first dose.

People often get annual influenza shots made by different companies and using different technologies from one year to the next.

“Although the vaccines currently authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration offer strong protection against COVID-19, we need to prepare for the possibility of needing booster shots to counter waning immunity and to keep pace with an evolving virus,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in a statement.

“The results of this trial are intended to inform public health policy decisions on the potential use of mixed vaccine schedules should booster doses be indicated.”

The trial will be led at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston and the University of Maryland, College Park. “Twelve to 20 weeks following their initial vaccination regimen, participants will receive a single booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as part of the trial,” the NIH said.

“People who have not yet received an FDA authorized COVID-19 vaccine are also eligible to enroll in the trial in a separate cohort. Initially, these volunteers will receive the two-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine regimen and will be assigned to receive a booster dose of a vaccine about 12 to 20 weeks later.”

2 hr 47 min ago

12 states have met the Biden administration's goal to vaccinate 70% of adults against Covid-19

From CNN's Deidre McPhillips

Student nurse Dario Gomez, center, disinfects a chair after administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a patient at Providence Edwards Lifesciences vaccination site in Santa Ana, California, on May 21.
Student nurse Dario Gomez, center, disinfects a chair after administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a patient at Providence Edwards Lifesciences vaccination site in Santa Ana, California, on May 21. Jae C. Hong/AP

Twelve states have now reached the Biden administration’s goal to vaccinate 70% of adults with at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine by July 4, according to data published Tuesday by the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

California and Maryland join Connecticut, Hawaii, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont in reaching that benchmark.

Overall, 296,404,240 total doses of Covid-19 have been reported administered, about 81% of the 366,317,045 total doses delivered.

The CDC did not update its Covid-19 data tracker on Monday, but about 1.5 million doses have been reported administered since Sunday, for a seven-day average of about 1.2 million doses per day.

About 168.5 million people – nearly 51% of the US population – have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and about 136 million people – nearly 41% of the population – is fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.

Note: Data published by the CDC may be delayed, and doses may not have been reported on the date administered.

3 hr 6 min ago

US records lowest child Covid-19 case numbers since early October

From CNN's Jen Christensen

With about 34,500 new cases reported last week, the US saw the lowest number of weekly Covid-19 cases among children since early October, the American Academy of Pediatrics said Tuesday.

Children accounted for nearly 25% of the new cases reported late last week. Nearly four million children have tested positive since the start of the pandemic as of May 27.

Children made up between 6% and 19.6% of those who were tested for Covid-19, according to the states that reported numbers, and 5.2% to 34.6% of children tested were positive for the coronavirus, depending on the state.

Children are still considered much less likely than adults to develop severe symptoms of Covid-19 or to die from the disease. Children represented 1.3% to 3.2% of total reported hospitalizations for Covid-19, based on the information provided by 24 states and New York City. Only 0.1% to 1.9% of all cases of Covid-19 in children required hospitalization. 

Nine states reported zero child deaths among the 43 states that provided data on Covid-19 mortality. 

2 hr 50 min ago

Minneapolis lifts mask mandate immediately

From CNN's Kay Jones and Brad Parks

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey speaks at a press conference on April 19 in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey speaks at a press conference on April 19 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The mask mandate in Minneapolis has been lifted immediately, according to a news release from the mayor's office. 

Mayor Jacob Frey signed an emergency regulation today that lifts the mask mandate, which had been in place since May 2020, the release states. Masks will still be required in schools through the last day of the school year, it says, with the school districts able to set their own policy for the next school year. 

“Throughout the pandemic we’ve taken a data-driven approach to making public health decisions, and now in the final stretch we will continue following the science,” Frey said in the release. “After a thorough review of public health data, Minneapolis is reaching vaccination rates above the recommended threshold for safely lifting this policy - but it doesn’t mean the pandemic is over.”

Over 78% of residents over the age of 15 have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the release says, with 69% being fully immunized. 

4 hr 48 min ago

Smaller shipments of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine are now available for order, says health officials say

From CNN's Amanda Sealy

Smaller shipments of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine are currently available for ordering, a US Health and Human Services spokesperson told CNN. 

These shipments contain 450 doses while the larger shipments contain 1,170 doses. Both shipment sizes are available for vaccine providers to order.

Pfizer has been working on this smaller shipment size in order to meet changing demands and said they would be available by the end of May. 

“December and January, it was all about how many -- get just getting mass quantities of doses out. But as we continue through the program in February and March, absolutely, we were hearing directly from states and vaccination sites that they, we were seeing this coming, that we would need to help them with ease of vaccination and no wasted doses, right? We never want wasted vaccine,” Tanya Alcorn, vice president in charge of Pfizer’s global supply chain, previously told CNN.

While slightly more than 40% of the total US population is fully vaccinated, the pace of vaccinations has been on the decline. 

Claire Hannan, executive director of the Association of Immunization Managers, told CNN previously that the larger shipments have posed challenges for smaller vaccination sites.

 

4 hr 42 min ago

Vaccinated and unvaccinated Rhode Islanders no longer required to wear masks outdoors starting tomorrow 

From CNN's Raja Razek

People wait at a bus stop on April 8 in Providence, Rhode Island.
People wait at a bus stop on April 8 in Providence, Rhode Island. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee and the state's Department of Health announced on Tuesday that vaccinated and unvaccinated people will not be required to wear masks outdoors in the state starting June 2, according to a news release from the office of the governor.

"Beginning Wednesday, June 2, vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, will not be required to wear masks outdoors in Rhode Island," the release read.

"However, unvaccinated individuals are still strongly encouraged to wear masks in crowded outdoor settings or during activities that involve sustained close contact (less than 6 feet apart for more than 15 minutes over a 24-hour period) with other people who are not fully vaccinated," the statement continued.

The removal of the outdoor mask requirement applies to all ages and settings, according to the release. Outdoor live performances, youth sports, and summer camps are included.

"Similar to the Governor's May 21 reopening changes, a host establishment or organization may ask customers or participants to wear masks at their discretion," the release read.

"Per its most recent guidance regarding outdoor masking for summer camps, it also strongly recommended that unvaccinated individuals wear masks in areas of 'substantial' or 'high' transmission," it said.

As for indoor masking, there are no changes to the guidance, according to the release, including throughout school settings.

"Fully vaccinated people can elect not to wear masks indoors where it is permitted. People who are yet to be fully vaccinated should continue wearing masks indoors," the release said.

7 hr 39 min ago

Pennsylvania administers more than 10 million vaccine doses

From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia

Paramedic Lane Davis administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to Erin Gardner at the Berks Cares Vaccine Center in the North Reading Plaza in Muhlenberg Township on May 3.
Paramedic Lane Davis administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to Erin Gardner at the Berks Cares Vaccine Center in the North Reading Plaza in Muhlenberg Township on May 3. Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle/Getty Images

Pennsylvania has administered more than 10.5 million vaccinations, with over 54% of people aged 18 and older fully vaccinated.

Officials say overall the percentage of Covid-19 cases in people ages zero to 49 is rising, according to data from January to May of this year.

Pennsylvania added 1,488 cases over a three-day period beginning Sunday, the state said Tuesday.

Note: These numbers were released by the local health department and may not line up with Johns Hopkins University's Covid-19 tracking project.

7 hr 59 min ago

No Covid-19 deaths recorded in UK for first time since pandemic began

From CNN's Niamh Kennedy

Zero daily Covid-19 deaths have been recorded in the UK for the first time since the pandemic began according to the UK government coronavirus dashboard on Tuesday. 

Death figures in the UK have remained in the single digits for the last week with Tuesday marking the first time that no deaths have been recorded since the pandemic began, according to CNN's calculations. 

A further 3,165 cases were recorded in the UK, according to the same data. This marks the seventh consecutive day of more than 3,000 cases being recorded in the UK as scientists warn of a potential third wave of infections. 

The B1.617.2 variant, first identified in India, is now the dominant strain in the UK and is now accounting for up to three quarters of new cases, according to UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock.