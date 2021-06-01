No Covid-19 deaths recorded in UK for first time since pandemic began

Zero daily Covid-19 deaths have been recorded in the UK for the first time since the pandemic began according to the UK government coronavirus dashboard on Tuesday.

Death figures in the UK have remained in the single digits for the last week with Tuesday marking the first time that no deaths have been recorded since the pandemic began, according to CNN's calculations.

A further 3,165 cases were recorded in the UK, according to the same data. This marks the seventh consecutive day of more than 3,000 cases being recorded in the UK as scientists warn of a potential third wave of infections.

The B1.617.2 variant, first identified in India, is now the dominant strain in the UK and is now accounting for up to three quarters of new cases, according to UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock.