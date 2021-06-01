No Covid-19 deaths recorded in UK for first time since pandemic began
From CNN's Niamh Kennedy
Zero daily Covid-19 deaths have been recorded in the UK for the first time since the pandemic began according to the UK government coronavirus dashboard on Tuesday.
Death figures in the UK have remained in the single digits for the last week with Tuesday marking the first time that no deaths have been recorded since the pandemic began, according to CNN's calculations.
A further 3,165 cases were recorded in the UK, according to the same data. This marks the seventh consecutive day of more than 3,000 cases being recorded in the UK as scientists warn of a potential third wave of infections.
The B1.617.2 variant, first identified in India, is now the dominant strain in the UK and is now accounting for up to three quarters of new cases, according to UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock.
6 hr 18 min ago
New York City has its lowest Covid-19 positivity rate since the city began recording, mayor says
New York City is reporting a Covid-19 positivity rate of 0.83% on Tuesday – marking the lowest positivity rate the city has seen since authorities began recording that statistic, Mayor Bill de Blasio said, attributing the low rate to vaccinations and the “willpower of New Yorkers.”
“This is another clear piece of evidence that New York City is coming back strong,” de Blasio said. “Let’s drive Covid out of New York City once and for all.”
As of Tuesday morning, New York City has administered 8,289,469 Covid-19 vaccine doses, according to city statistics.
De Blasio also announced this week’s prizes for the “NYC vaccine contest,” a city vaccine incentive program in which those getting vaccinated at city-run sites are automatically entered into a random drawing and a new prize is announced every week.
This week, the city is offering 20 two-night staycation packages at various hotels throughout the city, de Blasio said.
8 hr 12 min ago
Moderna seeks full FDA approval for its Covid-19 vaccine
From CNN’s Michael Nedelman
Moderna announced it has begun applying for full approval for its Covid-19 vaccine in people ages 18 and up.
The company says it will continue to submit trial data “on a rolling basis over the coming weeks with a request for a Priority Review.” A priority review asks the US Food and Drug Administration to take action within six months, compared to the 10 months designated under standard review.
“We are pleased to announce this important step in the U.S. regulatory process for a Biologics License Application (BLA) of our COVID-19 vaccine,” Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a statement Tuesday. “We look forward to working with the FDA and will continue to submit data from our Phase 3 study and complete the rolling submission.”
Since December, Moderna’s two-shot vaccine has been distributed under an emergency use authorization for people ages 18 and up. In April, the company announced its vaccine maintained over 90% efficacy six months out – the amount of follow-up time needed to apply for FDA approval.
Moderna is the second company to seek such approval in the US. Last month, Pfizer announced it was initiating its own application for people ages 16 and up, following an April announcement that its clinical trials showed over 91% efficacy after six months. Experts say they expect this protection will last much longer, to be confirmed as more data come in.
Being granted FDA approval may motivate some vaccine-hesitant people to roll up their sleeves, according to research released Friday by the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Both Pfizer and Moderna are also studying their vaccines in children as young as 6 months. Last month, the FDA granted Pfizer’s vaccine an emergency use authorization for children 12 to 15.
8 hr 31 min ago
US airports log their busiest weekend of the pandemic
From CNN's Pete Muntean and Gregory Wallace
US airports were the busiest they’ve been in more than a year this holiday weekend, according to Transportation Security Administration numbers.
The agency reported screening 8.97 million people this weekend, from Thursday through Monday, including 1.9 million on Monday. Its a single-day pandemic-era record was set on Friday when 1.96 million people passed through checkpoints.
On the equivalent weekend in 2020, TSA screened a total of 1.6 million people – about as many as it screened on Saturday, the slowest day of the weekend this year.
8 hr 20 min ago
Why returning to normal after Covid isn't so easy for some
"Covid has really changed our lives," clinical psychologist Dr. Jeff Gardere said.
"Whether it's someone they know that has Covid or someone that they know that died, or friends who talked about it or just seeing it in the media, all of those things caused everyone some sort of trauma," he said.
"We had gotten ourselves into a very safe bubble." But now, he said, some people "are having anxiety."
But vacationers like KerryAnn McGregor said the renewed freedom is welcome.
"It's a whole year of staying indoors, and now you come outside everybody is out riding their bikes, jogging, exercising, partying," said McGregor, who was visiting Miami Beach this weekend. "It's OK now."