The European Commission has proposed an update to earlier recommendation of free movement restrictions within the European Union, calling on member states to consider a gradual lifting of coronavirus travel restrictions within the bloc as the epidemiological situation improves.

“We are proposing that Member States coordinate this gradual lifting of free movement restrictions, taking into account our new common tool: the EU Digital COVID Certificate,” Didier Reynders, European Commissioner for Justice, said Monday. “We now expect Member States to make best use of this instrument and the recommendation to allow everyone to move freely and safely again,” Reynders added.

The EU Digital Covid Certificate aims to restore free movement within the bloc by exempting fully vaccinated holders from travel-related testing or quarantine.

In a statement, the European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides stressed that any update to travel restrictions and requirements must be carried out in a “coordinated and predictable” way.

“Freedom of movement is one of EU citizens' most cherished rights: we need coordinated and predictable approaches for our citizens that would offer clarity and avoid inconsistent requirements across Member States,” Kyriakides said.

“As vaccination is progressing with increasing speed, we can be confident that safe free movement without restrictions can gradually resume again,” she added, noting however that leaders must “remain cautious” and “always put the protection of public health first.”