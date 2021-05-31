Peru government more than doubles previous estimated Covid death toll

Peru’s Prime Minister Violeta Bermudez says the country has raised its estimated Covid-19 death toll from 69,000 deaths to more than 180,000.

The latest death toll of 180,764 includes the number of fatalities that occurred from March 1, 2020 to May 22, 2021.

Speaking at a news conference Monday on CNN affiliate TV Peru, Bermudez said the number was increased based on advice taken from a panel of Peruvian and international experts.

“It our duty to make the updated information public, not only as part of our commitment to transparency, but also to comply with our obligations as a state," Bermudez told reporters during the news conference.