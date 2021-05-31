Vaccinated Americans should feel protected this holiday — but there are still risks for unvaccinated people

People gather at a beach in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday, May 29. Apu Gomes/AFP/Getty Images

The Memorial Day beach gatherings this year are not as worrisome to health experts as they were last year.

Fully vaccinated and generally healthy people "should feel very well protected," Dr. Leana Wen, a CNN medical analyst, said.

About half of Americans have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The high number of vaccinations has meant a decrease in cases in protected people. But for those who have not been inoculated, the risk of large gatherings remains high because "the virus has fewer places to go," Wen said.

"We do have more transmissible variants, and unfortunately those individuals who don't have immunity are not protected from these variants that can wreak a lot of havoc," Wen explained.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber expressed concern over the influx of tourists this Memorial Day weekend.

Gelber said one of the problems is that "we're one of the few places open, but we're also a very attractive destination. So simply, too many people are coming."

"The virus is still here," he reminded everyone when speaking Friday with CNN. "The volume of people that have been coming here is very unprecedented, and some who are coming are looking to sort of act out."

The mayor said there will be "an enormous saturation of police officers" on patrol over the long weekend.