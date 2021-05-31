WHO: It would be a "monumental error" to think the danger of Covid-19 has passed

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during the closing of the 74th World Health Assembly on May 31. WHO

There is still a lot of work to be done to end the Covid-19 pandemic, and any country that thinks the danger has passed would be making an error, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during the closing of the 74th World Health Assembly on Monday.

“The reality is, we still have a lot of work to do to end this pandemic,” Tedros said. “We’re very encouraged that cases and deaths are continuing to decline globally, but it would be a monumental error for any country to think the danger has passed.”

The way out of the pandemic, he said, is tailored and consistent use of public health measures, alongside equitable vaccination.

Tedros urged member states to commit to supporting targets of achieving at least 10% of the population of all countries vaccinated by the end of September, and at least 30% by the end of the year.

“One day – hopefully soon – the pandemic will be behind us, but the psychological scars will remain for those who have lost loved ones, health workers who have been stretched beyond breaking point. and the millions of people of all ages confronted with months of loneliness and isolation,” he added.