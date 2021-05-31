US
The latest on the Covid-19 pandemic and the US's reopening

By Melissa Mahtani, Aditi Sangal and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 9:36 AM ET, Mon May 31, 2021
56 min ago

Today could be the busiest day at US airports since the pandemic began

From CNN's Pete Muntean and Greg Wallace

Travelers wait to check in for their flights at Los Angeles International Airport, on Friday, May 28.
Monday is poised to be the busiest day at America’s airports of the pandemic, capping off an expected record weekend of holiday travel.

New numbers from the Transportation Security Administration show the agency screened nearly 7.07 million people from Thursday to Sunday, when it screened 1.65 million people. 

Sundays are typically the busiest travel day of the week, as people head home from a weekend away, but that was not the case this time given the Monday Memorial Day holiday. On Friday, TSA screened 1.96 million people.  

This weekend promises to be the start of a busy summer. United said Monday will be its busiest day of the holiday weekend and bookings from June through August are more than two times the levels of 2020.  

1 hr 16 min ago

Travel numbers in the US are up for Memorial Day weekend

From CNN's Aya Elamroussi and Jason Hanna

People ride up escalators on their way to baggage claim at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, May 28.
It's Memorial Day, and as the US slowly returns to some aspects of pre-pandemic life, people are increasingly on the move.

AAA estimated that more than 37 million people in the US would travel at least 50 miles from home over the Memorial Day weekend — 13% down from 2019, but 60% above last year.

And the US set a pandemic-era record number of passengers traveling through US airports in a single day — 1.96 million — on Friday, according to the Transportation Security Administration.