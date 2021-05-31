Today could be the busiest day at US airports since the pandemic began

Travelers wait to check in for their flights at Los Angeles International Airport, on Friday, May 28. Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Monday is poised to be the busiest day at America’s airports of the pandemic, capping off an expected record weekend of holiday travel.

New numbers from the Transportation Security Administration show the agency screened nearly 7.07 million people from Thursday to Sunday, when it screened 1.65 million people.

Sundays are typically the busiest travel day of the week, as people head home from a weekend away, but that was not the case this time given the Monday Memorial Day holiday. On Friday, TSA screened 1.96 million people.

This weekend promises to be the start of a busy summer. United said Monday will be its busiest day of the holiday weekend and bookings from June through August are more than two times the levels of 2020.