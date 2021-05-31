Colorado updates Covid-19 rules for residential care facilities

Residents of the Sunrise at FlatIrons assisted living facility participated in a social distanced workout from their balconies or in the common area on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Broomfield, Colorado. Jeremy Papasso/Boulder Daily Camera/Getty Images

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) today released updated guidance that modifies Covid-19 mitigation requirements for residential care facilities, including allowing fully vaccinated people to go without a mask in most places.

According to a news release, vaccinated staff and residents also will no longer have to undergo weekly Covid-19 testing.

“We want our residents and staff members at residential care facilities in Colorado to know there are clear benefits to vaccination,” Randy Kuykendall, director of the CDPHE's Health Facilities and EMS Division, said in the release.

“These at-risk communities have been on the front-line of mitigating COVID-19 throughout the pandemic and while we aren’t quite out of it yet, making sensible, data-based decisions in regards to infection prevention and socialization will continue to help us finish strong and power the comeback.”

Residential care facilities will now also be required to submit an ongoing vaccination plan “to ensure easy access to vaccines,” the release said.

