Overall in the US, Covid-19 case numbers are declining. As of Sunday, the seven-day average of new daily cases was 72,843, according to Johns Hopkins University, about 10,000 fewer than a week prior. The seven-day average of daily deaths was 1,690.
Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, told CNN last week being able to vaccinate younger children will help tame the pandemic in the US.
"Kids need to get vaccinated because it's going to be good for them. It's going to protect them," Jha said. "Obviously, it's also going to add population immunity to our broader population. ... It is going to be one more important step towards getting to the end of this pandemic."
Currently, 57.4% of the total US population is fully vaccinated, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 66% have received at least one dose of vaccine.
US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said Friday, while there are still 65 million unvaccinated Americans, the fact vaccines are now available will likely prevent the coming winter from seeing as much Covid-19 transmission as last winter.
"We are coming into a colder season, we know respiratory viruses do tend to spread during cold weather season, but there's something we have this winter that we didn't have last winter and that is millions and millions of people who are vaccinated. It's a big deal," Murthy said in an interview with Conversations on Health Care.
But even with all those vaccinated residents and falling case numbers, the threat is still significant. More than 90% of counties – home to more than 319 million people – still have "high" or "substantial" community transmission, according to thresholds set by the CDC.
Because of the stubbornly high transmission rates, Walensky said it's important to get vaccinated ahead of holiday gatherings, but Halloween can proceed with precautions, even if kids are too young for vaccination.
"I would put on those costumes, stay outside and enjoy your trick-or-treating," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told Fox News' Chris Wallace on Sunday. "If you are spread out doing your trick-or-treating, that should be very safe for your children."