Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said on ABC’s Good Morning America on Tuesday that getting children ages 5 to 11 vaccinated would be a "significant step" toward getting the US in a better place when it comes to coronavirus.

“If we can create a situation where more of these kids are not getting infected, we should be able to drive this pandemic down, which is what we really hope to do even as we face the cold weather and other concerns about whether we might see another surge,” Collins said. “We don’t want that, and this would be one significant step forward in getting our country really in a better place.”

Asked about parents who are hesitant about getting their children vaccinated, who argue that children are less likely to get seriously ill from Covid-19 than adults and so might not need the vaccine, Collins said, “I totally understand that. And I think parents need to be listened to, they’re usually pretty smart about their kids. And I think there’ll be a lot of conversations going on between parents and pediatricians about this very issue."

“But one shouldn’t actually discount the fact that kids can get pretty sick with Covid-19,” he said, adding that over 700 children have died from it since the pandemic began, and that they can also face long Covid, even without a severe case of Covid-19 — “another reason to try to provide the protection.”

The vaccine data to be discussed at the US Food and Drug Administration's Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee on Tuesday “looks really good,” Collins said.

“It still is the case that lots of kids are getting infected, especially with Delta because it is so contagious,” Collins said when asked about the argument made by some that because child cases are going down, there may be no need for them to get vaccinated. “That’s one more reason why I think it’s going to be difficult, in many instances, to keep schools completely open, so dealing with the vaccination as means of preventing that is going to be a good step forward.”