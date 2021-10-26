US
The latest on Covid-19 vaccines for children

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 8:40 a.m. ET, October 26, 2021
1 min ago

FDA vaccine advisers' meeting on Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 has started

The US Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is meeting now to decide whether to recommend authorizing the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

The discussion and voting period begins at 2:55 p.m. ET. The meeting is scheduled to adjourn at 5 p.m. ET.

What would happen next: If the FDA committee votes in its favor of emergency use authorization for the vaccine, the FDA will then make the final decision about whether to authorize it. The committee will consider evidence submitted by Pfizer that shows the vaccine is safe and works to protect this age group.

Then, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's independent advisory committee meets next week on Nov. 2 and 3 and will vote on whether to recommend the vaccine for this age group.

Finally, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will decide whether to accept or modify the committee's recommendation.

14 min ago

NIH director: Vaccinating kids would be "one significant step forward" to getting US in a better place

From CNN's Naomi Thomas

Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said on ABC’s Good Morning America on Tuesday that getting children ages 5 to 11 vaccinated would be a "significant step" toward getting the US in a better place when it comes to coronavirus. 

“If we can create a situation where more of these kids are not getting infected, we should be able to drive this pandemic down, which is what we really hope to do even as we face the cold weather and other concerns about whether we might see another surge,” Collins said. “We don’t want that, and this would be one significant step forward in getting our country really in a better place.” 

Asked about parents who are hesitant about getting their children vaccinated, who argue that children are less likely to get seriously ill from Covid-19 than adults and so might not need the vaccine, Collins said, “I totally understand that. And I think parents need to be listened to, they’re usually pretty smart about their kids. And I think there’ll be a lot of conversations going on between parents and pediatricians about this very issue."

“But one shouldn’t actually discount the fact that kids can get pretty sick with Covid-19,” he said, adding that over 700 children have died from it since the pandemic began, and that they can also face long Covid, even without a severe case of Covid-19 — “another reason to try to provide the protection.”  

The vaccine data to be discussed at the US Food and Drug Administration's Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee on Tuesday “looks really good,” Collins said.

“It still is the case that lots of kids are getting infected, especially with Delta because it is so contagious,” Collins said when asked about the argument made by some that because child cases are going down, there may be no need for them to get vaccinated. “That’s one more reason why I think it’s going to be difficult, in many instances, to keep schools completely open, so dealing with the vaccination as means of preventing that is going to be a good step forward.” 

  

26 min ago

FDA advisers are meeting today. Here's what to expect.

The US Food and Drug Administration's independent vaccine advisory committee is meeting today to discuss if the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine should be authorized for children ages 5 to 11.

Pfizer's vaccine is already authorized under emergency use for children 12 to 15 and is approved for people 16 and older.

The committee will listen to and discuss presentations from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about the impact Covid-19 has had on children and will also discuss any potential safety issues with the vaccine. 

Here's what to expect from the meeting:

  • The advisory panel will hear presentations from the CDC on how Covid-19 presents in children, and the known safely signals that have been documented among children who have received Covid-19 vaccines.
  • Pfizer will present its rationale for requesting emergency use of its vaccine.
  • In the late afternoon, the panel will vote on whether to authorize the vaccine under emergency use conditions.
  • If recommended, the FDA will next have to approve the authorization. Then the CDC will decide whether to recommend the vaccine to the public.
  • If all goes as expected, Dr. Anthony Fauci says parents could expect to begin vaccinating their children ages 5 to 11 within the first two weeks of November.
23 min ago

Child vaccinations will help tame pandemic, health official says

From CNN's Susannah Cullinane

Overall in the US, Covid-19 case numbers are declining. As of Sunday, the seven-day average of new daily cases was 72,843, according to Johns Hopkins University, about 10,000 fewer than a week prior. The seven-day average of daily deaths was 1,690.

Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, told CNN last week being able to vaccinate younger children will help tame the pandemic in the US.

"Kids need to get vaccinated because it's going to be good for them. It's going to protect them," Jha said. "Obviously, it's also going to add population immunity to our broader population. ... It is going to be one more important step towards getting to the end of this pandemic."

Currently, 57.4% of the total US population is fully vaccinated, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 66% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said Friday, while there are still 65 million unvaccinated Americans, the fact vaccines are now available will likely prevent the coming winter from seeing as much Covid-19 transmission as last winter.

"We are coming into a colder season, we know respiratory viruses do tend to spread during cold weather season, but there's something we have this winter that we didn't have last winter and that is millions and millions of people who are vaccinated. It's a big deal," Murthy said in an interview with Conversations on Health Care.

But even with all those vaccinated residents and falling case numbers, the threat is still significant. More than 90% of counties – home to more than 319 million people – still have "high" or "substantial" community transmission, according to thresholds set by the CDC.

Because of the stubbornly high transmission rates, Walensky said it's important to get vaccinated ahead of holiday gatherings, but Halloween can proceed with precautions, even if kids are too young for vaccination.

"I would put on those costumes, stay outside and enjoy your trick-or-treating," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told Fox News' Chris Wallace on Sunday. "If you are spread out doing your trick-or-treating, that should be very safe for your children."

35 min ago

The FDA could authorize a Covid-19 vaccine for kids by this week

From CNN's Susannah Cullinane

As the number of new daily cases of Covid-19 continues to fall in the US, the country awaits a major milestone that could provide another critical tool in the fight against the pandemic – the first vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

And Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former US Food and Drug Administration commissioner and current Pfizer board member, said the company is ready to ship out doses for children as soon as the agency signs off.

The FDA's independent vaccine advisory board is meeting Tuesday to discuss whether the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine should be authorized for younger kids.

On Friday, Pfizer released documents on the efficacy of a children's dose of its Covid-19 vaccine, saying the company found the vaccine was 90.7% effective against symptomatic disease in children ages 5 to 11.

Once the FDA makes its authorization, the issue goes to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine advisory group, which is set to meet Nov. 2 and 3, and from there the CDC director signs off on the recommendation.

"If Pfizer does get the authorization on Tuesday from FDA, even before the CDC votes on this on November 2 and 3, they'll start to ship it into the supply chain," Gottlieb said on CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

"It will be available for use once there's a hopefully positive vote from CDC. So, it could be as early as November fourth or fifth, that you can go into some locations and get your child vaccinated," he said.

Expanding the age groups eligible for vaccination couldn't come soon enough, as Covid-19 cases among children represent about a quarter of all weekly reported cases in the US, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. About 131,000 new cases were reported among children in the week ending Oct. 14, the group said.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said since many children are vulnerable to the virus in school settings, it's vital to use preventative measures.

"In my mind, the most important thing right now as we work to get our cases down, as we work to get our children vaccinated, is that we continue the masking to keep our kids in school," she said on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday.