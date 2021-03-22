People gather while exiting the area as an 8 p.m. curfew goes into effect on March 21 in Miami Beach, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The mayor of Miami Beach said Monday that his “city is a tinder right now” as massive waves of spring breakers continue flocking to Florida.

Gelber pointed out that Florida is one of the few states fully open and “people are flocking here in huge numbers.”

“And when you have these levels of crowds you can’t really manage unless you have enormous policing, and all of that mixed, creates a lot of peril and a lot of concern,” Gelber said noting there had been instances of brawls and gun play at points.

The City of Miami Beach commission Sunday extended an emergency order declaring a curfew starting from 8 p.m. ET Thursday through Sunday, until at least March 30.

The mayor clarified that the 8 p.m. ET curfew means not only that people may not be out on the streets, but also that bars and restaurants must close as well.

Gelber said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis saying “everything’s open, come on down” is problematic.

“The problem is that we are still in the midst of a pandemic. It’s not in the rearview mirror yet by any means,” Gelber said noting that Dade County is still seeing around 1,000 new Covid-19 infections a day.

