1 min ago

Mayor of Miami Beach says "city is a tinder right now" as concern mounts over spring break crowds

From CNN’s Gregory Lemos

People gather while exiting the area as an 8 p.m. curfew goes into effect on March 21 in Miami Beach, Florida.
The mayor of Miami Beach said Monday that his “city is a tinder right now” as massive waves of spring breakers continue flocking to Florida.

“Well it feels in some ways like our city is a tinder right now,” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on “New Day.”

Gelber pointed out that Florida is one of the few states fully open and “people are flocking here in huge numbers.”

“And when you have these levels of crowds you can’t really manage unless you have enormous policing, and all of that mixed, creates a lot of peril and a lot of concern,” Gelber said noting there had been instances of brawls and gun play at points.

The City of Miami Beach commission Sunday extended an emergency order declaring a curfew starting from 8 p.m. ET Thursday through Sunday, until at least March 30.

The mayor clarified that the 8 p.m. ET curfew means not only that people may not be out on the streets, but also that bars and restaurants must close as well.

Gelber said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis saying “everything’s open, come on down” is problematic. 

“The problem is that we are still in the midst of a pandemic. It’s not in the rearview mirror yet by any means,” Gelber said noting that Dade County is still seeing around 1,000 new Covid-19 infections a day.

 Watch:

15 min ago

Miami Beach will have a weekend curfew through the end of the month

From CNN's Hollie Silverman 

A City employee cleans up on Ocean Drive after people left due to an 8 p.m. curfew on March 21 in Miami Beach, Florida.
The City of Miami Beach commission has extended an emergency order declaring a curfew starting from 8 p.m. ET Thursday through Sunday until at least March 30. 

The commission said that City Manager Raul Aguila will have the option to extend for two additional weeklong increments through April 13 if needed. 

Causeways will be closed during those days from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. to people who are not employees, residents or hotel guests, the commission agreed. Residents will have a dedicated lane to get back in going forward.

Ocean Avenue will also be closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. except for city residents who need to access the road, hotel guests staying on Ocean Ave and employees. 

Restaurants within the high impact zone will be able to continue to provide delivery service. 

Aguila will have the power to close other public roads as necessary or enact a curfew if needed.

All sidewalk cafe operations need to be suspended within the high impact zone from 7 p.m. through 6 a.m. ET and will need to remove their tables chairs and street furniture by 8 p.m. ET each night. 

"The goal here is to really contain the overwhelming crowd of visitors, and the potential for violence disruption and damage to and damage to property, whether intentional or not," Aguila said. "Unfortunately, this is the last thing that I had wanted to do. But this is a spring break like no other. As you said, these aren't your typical spring breakers and it's a concentrated area. 

"Not all people that visit Miami Beach are bad, come to Miami Beach with the intent of breaking the law, and disrupting our quality of life. But this is a different situation, and it calls for drastic measures," Aguila added.

39 min ago

Key things to know about traveling during the Covid-19 pandemic 

From CNN's Marnie Hunter

A Delta Airlines jet lands at Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Florida, on March 19.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still urging Americans — even those who have been vaccinated — not to travel, although a recent uptick in the number of passengers screened at US airport checkpoints indicates that people are traveling again in greater numbers.

Each country has its own tangle of rules and restrictions, so almost any trip will require deep pre-travel research.

Here's what you need to consider before traveling as the pandemic eases:

  • Even if I can travel, should I? Restrictions vary widely across the world, and for many people, it is possible to travel domestically and internationally. Yet many public health officials would advise against it. As noted, the CDC recommends against travel right now. Walensky noted that every time travel escalates, a surge in coronavirus cases follows, citing Independence Day, Labor Day and the winter holiday season. That said, the agency does provide detailed considerations for those who feel they must travel, as well as a tiered assessment of the least and most risky types of travel and traveler behaviors. Canada, meanwhile, advises against all nonessential travel outside Canada until further notice.
  • Can I travel within my own country? As with most things pandemic-related, it depends on where you live. Leisure travel is completely out of bounds for the moment in the UK, although destinations are already bracing for a huge influx of domestic travelers when the lockdown eases later this spring. In the US, some states have restrictions and mandates that apply to travelers, while others offer unrestricted access to visitors. See a compilation of those evolving policies here. In Canada, there are no federal travel requirements for Canadians traveling between provinces and territories, although there are provincial or territorial rules and restrictions in many cases and nonessential travel is discouraged. No matter where you are, it's important to check regional and national websites and resources for guidance and restrictions on travel.
  • Do I need a negative Covid-19 test to travel internationally? In a great many cases, yes, you will need a negative Covid-19 test before you travel to another country. But again, it depends on your destination. Check local government and tourism sites for Covid-related requirements. CNN Travel's Unlocking the World guides offer up to date information on many popular destinations. The time frame for getting a test before departure varies by destination and there can be requirements around the type of test or the testing provider, as is the case for Hawaii. Not every destination requires a test. For example, Mexico has one of the world's most relaxed travel policies. The country currently does not require testing or quarantine for international arrivals. But in Europe, many destinations have barred nonessential travel such as tourism from non-European Union countries and tests are required for entry.

Read more here.

50 min ago

Spring break air travel just set another pandemic record

From CNN's Pete Muntean

Travelers arrive for flights at O'Hare International Airport on March 16 in Chicago.
Spring break air travel just set yet another record of the pandemic, even as health experts warn it’s “crunch time” against the spread of coronavirus and its new variants.

The Transportation Security Administration says it screened 1,543,115 people at airports nationwide on Sunday, beating a record set only two days prior and surpassing the 1.5 million level for the first time since air travel crashed due to Covid. That brings the total number of people who have flown in the last week to 9.8 million. It’s also the eleventh straight day that TSA has screened more than a million people each day.

Numbers continue to trend up. By comparison, Sunday’s new number is 70% of the TSA count from the same day in 2019, pre-pandemic. 1.5 million is almost three times greater than the same-day figure in 2020 when air travel was at its most depressed.

Health experts who are closely following travel data have said new figures could inform how the CDC crafts new guidance on travel for those who are fully vaccinated.

"This is crunch time," Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, told CNN on Saturday. "This is going to be our most difficult period right now in terms of seeing who wins out."