The United States is set to significantly increase the amount of Covid-19 vaccines it will ship to foreign nations beginning in 2022 in an effort to end the pandemic worldwide, the White House announced Wednesday.

As part of today's virtual Covid-19 summit on the margins of the UN General Assembly, President Biden will announce that the US is purchasing an additional 500 million Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines to donate to low- and lower-middle-income countries around the world, a senior administration official said, previewing the summit. The newly announced 500 million doses are on top of the 500 million the US had already committed to sharing with other nations.

Those vaccines will begin shipping out in January, and from January through September of next year, the US will ship out 800 million vaccines to the world, the official said. These vaccines bring the United States total to over 1.1 billion vaccines donated to other countries.

"The President's strategy from day one has been to take care of Americans and to help vaccinate the world, and that's why even as we mounted an unprecedented domestic vaccination program here, we purchased 500 million vaccine doses for the sole purpose of giving them to others," the official said, adding that the US will now double that commitment even as the country continues to vaccinate Americans and prepare for potential booster shots.

The official said that the additional 500 million vaccines will be purchased at a not-for-profit price and will be distributed through Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access, the global vaccination program known as COVAX.

"We're proving that you can take care of your own, while helping others as well. We can and we must do both," the official said.

Read more about today's Covid-19 summit here.