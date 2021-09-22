FDA will likely extend booster authorization to younger people, former commissioner says

Dr. Scott Gottlieb (CNN)

The US Food and Drug Administration is likely to extend emergency use authorization of a Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine booster to younger age groups as more data comes in, former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said Wednesday.

The FDA decided Wednesday to grant emergency use authorization for a booster dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in people ages 65 and up, those at high risk of severe disease and people whose jobs put them at risk of infection.

As more data is collected, the FDA may expand the authorization to younger age groups, Gottlieb noted.

“I suspect what's going to happen is we'll continue to collect data on this cohort, 65 and over and other people who are made eligible, and eventually the agency may walk down the authorization to younger age cohorts, depending on what they learn from the data set here in the United States,” he told CNN.

Gottlieb said that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisers will reconvene Thursday to interpret the FDA’s authorization, which could apply to a “broad” portion of the population.

“It could include a lot of people who are at high risk from a bad outcome from Covid, because they're more likely to come into contact with the disease – that they're working in occupations where they're put at risk of contracting the illness as well," he added.