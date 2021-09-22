CDC advisory committee will discuss vaccine boosters today following FDA advisers vote last week

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is holding a two-day meeting on Wednesday and Thursday on booster shots.

Wednesday’s meeting will include a discussion on booster doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, vaccine effectiveness in the US and vaccine safety in pregnant women.

Wednesday's meeting comes after the vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration voted Friday to recommend emergency use authorization of a booster dose of Pfizer's vaccine to people 65 and older and those at high risk of severe Covid-19 six months after they get their first two shots.

But the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee rejected a broader application to approve booster doses of Pfizer's vaccines for everyone 16 and older six months after they are fully vaccinated.

Members of the committee expressed doubts about the safety of a booster dose in younger adults and teens, and complained about the lack of data about the safety and long term efficacy of a booster dose.

Biden administration officials had previously announced a plan to begin administering booster doses to the general population during the week of Sept. 20, irritating some members of the committee. They later noted that any action would be pending signoff from the FDA and the CDC.

The CDC must give its stamp of approval for any booster doses to be officially given. In a letter sent last Thursday and obtained by CNN, the CDC urged local and state health officials to wait to administer boosters until both agencies had signed off.

Third doses are already approved for certain immunocompromised people, but not for the general public.