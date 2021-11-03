One little girl in New York City is certainly not throwing away her shot after receiving her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Ten-year-old Zia told CNN's Brynn Gingras at a doctor's office that she is looking forward to seeing "Hamilton" on Broadway after getting fully vaccinated.

Zia's mother told CNN that her husband is a pilot and they had been living in Arizona but returned to New York.

"That's actually what brought us back to New York was, you know, the mask mandates and the safety in the schools, everyone taking vaccination so seriously. So this is just thrilling," she said.

Gingras reported that the doctor's office received 600 doses for children this morning, in addition to the 300 they had on hand already. Health workers plan to go into schools later to distribute the vaccine.

Children who have been coming in for their vaccines have expressed excitement about finally being able to take off their masks on the playground and having play dates with their friends, Gingras said.