Where things stand in the Biden administration's Covid-19 response 

President Joe Biden walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (Susan Walsh/AP)

President Biden is set to deliver a major speech Thursday on the next steps of his administration's Covid-19 response.

The speech comes as Biden has seen a significant drop in Americans' confidence in his handling of the pandemic. A recent Washington Post-ABC poll showed it dropped to 52% from 62% in late June.

The administration is juggling how to persuade more Americans to get vaccinated against Covid-19 while working to make a third shot of the vaccine available in the fall, as schools return and cases due to the highly transmissible Delta variant have been on the rise.

Amid warnings about the risk of Covid-19 outbreaks occurring again within schools unless mitigation measures are followed, pressure is building for vaccines to be authorized for children younger than 12 and for booster shots to begin.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Monday said his state is ready to administer third shots if the federal government would only give the go-ahead.

Biden administration had initially said last month that a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine would be made available for adults later this month. But top health officials warned the White House that they may need more time to review all the necessary data before they can recommend booster shots, CNN and other news outlets reported.

Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union," White House chief of staff Ron Klain was reluctant to give a specific date as to when booster shots would be made available to the public but committed to waiting for full approval from health officials.

Meanwhile, the US Food and Drug Administration is set to meet Sept. 17 to discuss Covid-19 booster shots.

As for vaccine requirements, the White House has repeatedly said there won't be a federally mandated vaccine passport but has been pushing other ways to increase vaccination rates.

The Biden administration also already requires federal workers and government contractors to attest to being vaccinated — and mandates that certain federal workers be vaccinated -- or adhere to strict protocols such as regular testing, while hoping that the private sector will follow its lead.

The President also ordered all nursing homes to require their staff be vaccinated against Covid-19 in order to continue receiving Medicare and Medicaid funding.