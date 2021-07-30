The data behind an internal US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention document that suggests fully vaccinated people might spread the Delta variant at the same rate as unvaccinated people is, according to the Washington Post, based on a Covid-19 cluster that emerged from July 4 weekend festivities in Provincetown, Massachusetts.

Alex Morse, Provincetown’s town manager, told CNN's "New Day" that there are 112 active cases right now in the town, but the overall cluster number is more than 880 since July 1.

Morse said 74% of the overall cases were among fully vaccinated individuals — but he credits vaccines with ultimately saving people’s lives.

“What's been interesting, and I think the silver lining here, is that the vaccine is clearly working. It is meant to prevent hospitalization and certainly prevent death. There hasn't been a single death related to the cluster here in Provincetown. There hasn't been a spike in hospitalizations,” Morse said.

According to the internal CDC, which was first reported by The Washington Post, the Delta variant is about as transmissible as chickenpox, with each infected person on average infecting eight or nine others.

Provincetown reinstated its indoor mask mandate after the cluster of Covid-19 cases emerged.

“The Delta variant is incredibly dangerous to unvaccinated individuals. And While we have a mask mandate in the short term, our longer term way out of this is really through vaccination,” Morse said.

