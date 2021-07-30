Daily Covid-19 cases similar to this time last year, but rising rapidly instead of falling, JHU data shows

Registered nurse Darryl Hana prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a three-day vaccination clinic at Providence Wilmington Wellness and Activity Center on July 29, in Wilmington, California. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Nationwide, there are about the same number of new Covid-19 cases reported each day as there were at this time last year, but they’re rising quickly right now instead of falling as they were last year, according to a CNN analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.

The United States recorded an average of about 67,000 new Covid-19 cases each day over the past week, compared to an average of more than 65,000 cases each day in the last week of July 2020.

But at this time last year, cases were on the decline, dropping below 50,000 cases per day about halfway into August 2020. Most recently, average daily cases have been rising for more than three weeks straight.

While cases are trending up, average daily Covid-19 deaths in the US are a fraction of what they were a year ago. About 305 people died of Covid-19 each day over the most recent seven days, but more than 1,000 people were dying of Covid-19 each day at this time last year, according to JHU data.

