Biden will call on states to provide $100 payments to newly vaccinated people

The Treasury Department says President Biden will call on state and local governments to provide $100 payments for every new vaccinated American.
"Today, the President is calling on state, territorial, and local governments to provide $100 payments for every newly vaccinated American, as an extra incentive to boost vaccination rates, protect communities, and save lives. Treasury stands ready to give technical assistance to state and local governments so that they may use the funds effectively to support increased vaccination in their communities, and Treasury will partner with the Department of Health and Human Services throughout this effort," the department said in a news release.
Biden is set to deliver remarks at 4 p.m. ET and is expected to announce that all federal employees must attest to being vaccinated against Covid-19 or face strict protocols including regular testing, masking and other mitigation measures, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.