Kansas governor says state employees must wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status

State employees will be required to wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status beginning next Monday, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said during a news conference.
"For my authority under the state constitution, beginning next Monday, state employees, regardless of their vaccination status, will be required to wear masks indoors at work if they cannot socially distance," she said. "Additionally, anyone entering state buildings or facilities will also be required to mask up."
The governor also discussed guidance regarding counties that fall into high Covid-19 transmission zones saying the path forward in the fight against the virus has to start at the county level.
"The new guidance was clear. If your county's Covid transmission rate falls into the red or orange zone, which means high or substantial risks of transmission, you should wear a mask," Kelly said.