Kansas governor says state employees must wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status

The Washington Nationals game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday has been postponed due to a Covid-19 issue within the Nationals organization.

Major League Baseball postponed tonight’s game in Philadelphia to allow for continued testing and contact tracing for members of the Nationals.

MLB would not reveal details on how many players were directly impacted by Covid-19.

On Tuesday: Nationals manager Dave Martinez pulled shortstop Trea Turner from their game against the Phillies, after testing positive for Covid-19. Martinez told reporters after the game Turner was in isolation, but did not reveal if the shortstop had been vaccinated for Covid-19.

Martinez said the team did not have any concerns about being affected by the league’s close contacts protocol.

Some context: This is the second outbreak within the team this season.

In April, the Nationals season-opening series against the New York Mets was postponed due to the outbreak. At the time, Washington placed nine players on the teams Covid-19 injured list as a result, with four of those being from positive tests, while the others being deemed close contacts.

MLB has rescheduled the game as part of a doubleheader on Thursday.