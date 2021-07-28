Miami-Dade County reinstates mask mandate in all county facilities

Miami-Dade County is reinstating a mask mandate inside all county facilities due to the continuing surge in Covid-19 cases, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced Wednesday.
During a news conference, Cava said starting today, masks will be required for everyone at all indoor Miami-Dade County facilities.
"Over the last few weeks, we have all seen an enormous and alarming rise in the Covid cases across our community and country," Cava said.
According to the mayor, the positivity rate in Miami-Dade County is now over 10% with increased hospitalizations in otherwise perfectly healthy people.
The mayor said she is strongly recommending that everyone wear masks in large crowds or closed spaces especially around people they don't know to be vaccinated.
"We can't do this alone. We're calling on our Miami-Dade County businesses to step up and help us to protect our community with smart Covid policies and their places of business and also encourage everyone — all employees to get vaccinated," Cava said.