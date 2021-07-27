US
New US mask guidance expected as Covid-19 cases rise

By Melissa Mahtani, Meg Wagner, Mike Hayes, Melissa Macaya and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 11:33 a.m. ET, July 27, 2021
1 min ago

CDC to recommend everyone wear a mask in school settings 

From CNN’s Kaitlan Collins

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to announce Tuesday that it is recommending everyone in K-12 schools wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status, an administration health official tells CNN.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is expected to make the announcement at a 3 p.m. ET briefing.

Current CDC guidance says that all people age 2 and older who are not fully vaccinated wear masks at school.

35 min ago

CDC expected to recommend vaccinated people in some areas of the US resume wearing masks

From CNN’s John Harwood and Kevin Liptak

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to update it guidelines on Tuesday to urge vaccinated people in certain areas of the country to resume wearing masks because of Covid-19.

People in areas with high or substantial Covid-19 transmission should resume wearing masks, the CDC is expected to say, according to sources familiar with the announcement.

Nearly two-thirds of US counties have high or substantial transmission of Covid-19, according to CDC data; 46% of counties have high transmission and 17% have substantial transmission.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is expected to announce the decision at a 3 p.m. ET briefing on Tuesday.

CNN reported on Tuesday that top officials met on Sunday night to go over the new data and evidence regarding the transmissibility of the variant and breakthrough cases, according to a person familiar with the meeting. 

The CDC updated mask guidance two months ago to say most people who are fully vaccinated could go without masks indoors. The guidance moved so quickly that administration officials were informed less than a day before.

25 min ago

The US could see 200,000 Covid-19 cases a day within the next 6 weeks, former CDC director warns

From CNN's Madeline Holcombe

The US could see about four times the current rate of Covid-19 cases in the next four to six weeks as the Delta variant spreads and the population hits a wall on vaccinations, the former CDC director told CNN.

“We’re heading into a rough time. It’s likely, if our trajectory is similar to that in the United Kingdom, that we could see as many as 200,000 cases a day,” Dr. Tom Frieden said, adding the US likely won’t see the “horrific death tolls” of earlier in the pandemic thanks to the number of vulnerable people who are vaccinated.

But, he said, “You will see a steady increase in deaths, and these are preventable deaths.

The last time there were more than 200,000 new US cases in one day was in January, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The Delta variant is believed to be more transmissible than other strains – so much so, Frieden said, that it is essentially finding people who are unvaccinated.

And much of the country remains unvaccinated, despite incentive programs and urging from health experts. Only 49.1% of the US population is fully vaccinated, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Daily vaccination rates are slowing, with only about two thirds of the eligible population having received at least one dose, the CDC said.

Director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Pennsylvania, Dr. Paul Offit, said vaccination rates have hit a wall and that could have serious consequences.

“Now we are at a point where there is a solid 25 or 30 percent of the population that’s saying they don’t want to get vaccinated, that they are okay with allowing this virus to continue to spread, continue to do harm and, worst of all, continue to possibly create variants that are going to be resistant to vaccine-induced immunity,” he said.

And vaccinated people will likely pay a price for those choices, CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen said. Even though vaccines offer strong protection against the virus, being surrounded by unvaccinated people could lead to infection spillover, and vaccinated people could get sick or pass on the infection to their loved ones, she said.

“By people saying ‘I’m not going to get vaccinated,’ they’re actually choosing to endanger everybody else, and they are prolonging the pandemic,” Wen said.

Despite the risk posed by a large swath of unvaccinated people, Frieden said vaccines are still helping to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic.

“For every (case) that ends in death in the coming weeks, there would have been hundreds that end in death if there hadn’t been vaccinations,” Frieden said.

16 min ago

CDC expected to issue updated guidance on masks

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins and Kate Sullivan

Top federal health officials have debated whether to issue new guidance on masks and are close to announcing their decision as the highly contagious Delta variant fuels new outbreaks in the United States.

Top officials huddled on Sunday night to go over the new data and evidence regarding the transmissibility of the variant and breakthrough cases, according to a person familiar with the talks. US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is expected to announce the decision at a 3 p.m. ET briefing on Tuesday.

Two months ago, when the CDC updated mask guidance saying most who are fully vaccinated could go without masks indoors, the guidance moved so quickly that administration officials were informed less than a day before. This time, the process is moving in a more methodical way as they decide how to proceed.

CDC did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

White House officials have repeatedly said it would be up to the CDC whether to change official guidance and that they would follow the lead of health and medical experts. The renewed administration discussions about revisiting mask recommendations revolve around what messages on masking the White House should offer, and what guidance the CDC should issue, sources familiar with the matter have told CNN.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the President's chief Covid-19 medical adviser and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Sunday that revising mask guidance for vaccinated Americans was under "active consideration" and that he was part of the discussion. Fauci also said the US was "going in the wrong direction" as the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise, particularly among unvaccinated Americans.

President Joe Biden said last week that two dozen members of his Covid response team were examining the surge in cases and hospitalizations among the unvaccinated and determining whether new mask recommendations were necessary.

Officials in several places, including Los Angeles, have been forced to return to earlier requirements on masks because of surging Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations among Americans who have refused to get vaccinated.

The White House this week announced it was maintaining existing coronavirus travel restrictions amid surging cases triggered by the Delta variant. 

The Biden administration recently extended non-essential travel restrictions for the US northern and southern borders until Aug. 21. The US has been limiting non-essential travel along both borders since the start of the pandemic and extending those restrictions on a monthly basis.