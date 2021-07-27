Vaccinated people can still spread Covid-19, health official says as reason to wear masks

As students return to school in the coming weeks, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to announce today that it is recommending everyone in K-12 schools wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.

However, some states have enacted legislation that prohibits districts from requiring masks in schools. Those states include: Arkansas, Arizona, Georgia, Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and Vermont.

Although the list of those banning mask mandates has been constantly changing, so far they are all states with Republican governors.

In states such as Utah and Iowa, governors cemented into law the ban on school mask mandates. However, in response to concerns that the bill in Utah oversteps local control, it includes a provision allowing schools to require masks during outbreaks only if the decision is made in collaboration with local health departments.

In South Carolina, Texas and Georgia, the governors all signed executive orders taking steps to limit schools' abilities to implement mask mandates. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster was the first to issue an executive order preventing schools from issuing mask mandates.

"With regard to mask requirements in public schools, the governor has directed DHEC - in consultation with the S.C. Department of Education - to develop and distribute a standardized form a parent or legal guardian may sign to opt their child out of mask requirements imposed by any public school official or public school district," the May 11 order said.

These different state laws prohibiting mask mandates in schools conflict with the expected guidance of the CDC later today, which will likely recommend everyone in K-12 schools wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status. In addition, the American Academy of Pediatrics released new Covid-19 guidance on July 19 that recommends universal masking in schools for everyone over the age of 2, regardless of vaccination status.

There are some states — including Connecticut, Hawaii, New Mexico, New York, Virginia and Washington — that follow the AAP guidance to require masks among both vaccinated and unvaccinated students.

Moreover, California quickly reversed its school mask policy last week after announcing that students who refused to wear a mask indoors would be turned away. For now, the state will require masks but leave decisions on how to handle enforcement up to the districts.