Derek Chauvin found guilty

The latest on the police killing of a Black teenager in Ohio

By Mike Hayes, Fernando Alfonso III, Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 3:13 p.m. ET, April 21, 2021
9 Posts
6 min ago

Acting police chief: "I sure as hell wish it hadn't happened"

From CNN's Josiah Ryan

Columbus Interim Police Chief Michael Woods ended the press conference this afternoon saying the killing of the year old girl was a "tragedy," regardless of what might have occurred.

"It's a tragedy," he said, when a reporter asked him for his take, after watching the police body camera footage. "There's no other way to say it. It's a 16-year-old girl."

Woods then added a personal note, drawing from his own experience as a father.

"I'm a father," he said. "Her family is grieving. Regardless of the circumstances associated with this, a 16-year-old lost her life yesterday. I sure as hell wish it hadn't happened."

10 min ago

Police chief: If officer is "faced with someone employing deadly force, deadly force can be the response"

From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia

Interim Columbus Police Chief Michael Woods said Wednesday officers faced with someone “employing deadly force” can respond with deadly force.

He was asked generally about the policy of police use of tasers versus guns, and he made clear he was not able to comment on this specific incident.

He said generally “when officers are faced with someone employing deadly force, deadly force can be the response the officer gives.”

“If there’s not deadly force being perpetrated on someone else at that time, an officer may have the opportunity to have cover, distance and time to use a taser. But if those things are not present, and there’s an active assault going on in which someone could lose their life, the officer can use their firearm to protect that third person,” he said.

The chief had little to share about witness statements and who made the 911 calls as police did not interview the witnesses, adding that while police assisted in separating witnesses at the scene, they did so to allow the Bureau of Criminal Investigation the opportunity to investigate and question them.

1 min ago

Columbus public safety director: "I understand the outrage and emotion around this incident"

From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury

Ned Pettus, Columbus public safety director, called the police shooting death of Ma’Khia Bryant a "horrendous tragedy" and urged the community to not rush to judgement until the report from the independent investigation is released.

"The video shows there is more. It requires us to take pause," Pettus said during a news conference.

"I understand the outrage and emotion around this incident. A teenage girl is dead at the hands of a police officer. Under any circumstances, that is a horrendous tragedy. The video shows there is more to this. It requires us to pause, take a close look at the sequence of events though it's not easy, wait for the facts as determined by an independence investigation," he said.

Pettus made a plea to the community to not rush to judgement.

"As Chief Woods has indicated, a fully independent investigation is being conducted by (the Bureau of Criminal Investigation). The results will be public. So, I plead with the community, let us not rush to judgment. As I said last night, fast facts should not come at the cost of complete and accurate facts. The loved ones of Ma’Khia Bryant have my most sincere sympathies. We as a community could wrap them in love and we should allow process to play out," he said.

42 min ago

More police video will be released today or Thursday, mayor says

Mayor Andrew Ginther said police will soon release more video from the incident Tuesday afternoon that resulted in a Black teen being shot and killed in Columbus by a police officer.

Police will be releasing more body-cam footage from "witness officers here this afternoon," Ginther said.

"We will release cruiser cam video either today or early tomorrow morning," he added.

44 min ago

Columbus mayor says independent investigation is the "the first step"

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said an investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is "the first step" in "unraveling" what led to "the tragic death" of a Black teen in the Ohio city yesterday.

Ginther noted that the city has released body-camera footage of the incident, adding that they plan to release additional footage from officer body cameras and police cruisers later today or tomorrow.

11 min ago

Columbus police release 911 calls related to fatal shooting of teen

From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia

Columbus officials played more body camera videos from the officers on scene, as well as 911 calls leading up to the incident that resulted in the police involved shooting death of a teen.

The interim Police Chief Michael Woods said Wednesday officers attempted life saving measures “almost immediately” after shots were fired including an assessment of injuries and CPR by two officers.

The interim chief added that 90 seconds after the shots were fired, medics were alerted to go to the scene, and six minutes after the shots were fired, a medic arrived and performed life-saving measures, including transport to a local area hospital.

51 min ago

Columbus police are showing video of yesterday's shooting

Police in Columbus, Ohio, are holding a news conference, where they are showing footage from yesterday's police shooting.

CNN is reviewing the footage.

What we know so far: A Columbus, Ohio, police officer shot and killed a Black teenager Tuesday afternoon after she attempted to cut two females with a knife, according to officials and body camera footage shown to the media.

10 min ago

SOON: The mayor of Columbus will give an update on the killing of Ma'Khia Bryant

Amir Vera and Artemis Moshtaghian

A Columbus, Ohio, police officer shot and killed a Black teenager Tuesday afternoon after she attempted to cut two females with a knife, according to officials and body camera footage shown to the media.

The Columbus mayor will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. ET today to give an update on the shooting.

The girl's mother, Paula Bryant, and the Franklin County Children Services identified her as Ma'Khia Bryant. Although local law enforcement identified her as 15 years old at a Tuesday news conference, the FCCS gave the girl's age as 16 and said she was a foster child in its care.

"We know based on this footage, the officer took action to protect another young girl in our community," Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said at the news conference. "But a family is grieving tonight and this young 15-year-old girl will never be coming home."

1 hr 31 min ago

Biden has been briefed on Ma'Khia Bryant shooting

From CNN's Betsy Klein

President Biden has been briefed on the shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Columbus, Ohio, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday.

"The killing of 16 year old Ma’Khia Bryant by the Columbus police is tragic. She was a child. We’re thinking of her friends and family in the communities that are hurting and grieving her loss,” Psaki said, noting that police violence “disproportionately impacts Black and Latino people” and that there are “particular vulnerabilities” facing children in foster care like Bryant.

Ma’Khia Bryant was killed after she attempted to cut two females with a knife, according to officials and body camera footage shown to the media.

That shooting happened about 30 minutes before the verdict was read in the Derek Chauvin trial. Chauvin’s killing of George Floyd sparked a national reckoning on systemic racial inequity in the US.

“Her death came, as you noted, just as America was hopeful of a step forward after the traumatic and exhausting trial of Derek Chauvin, and the verdict that was reached. So our focus is on working to address systemic racism and implicit bias head on, and of course to passing laws and legislation that will put much-needed reforms into place at police departments around the country,” Psaki said.

Earlier in the briefing, Psaki reiterated calls for police reform, pointing to ongoing negotiations in Congress on the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

 