The latest on the police killing of a Black teenager in Ohio

Interim Columbus Police Chief Michael Woods said Wednesday officers faced with someone “employing deadly force” can respond with deadly force.

He was asked generally about the policy of police use of tasers versus guns, and he made clear he was not able to comment on this specific incident.

He said generally “when officers are faced with someone employing deadly force, deadly force can be the response the officer gives.”

“If there’s not deadly force being perpetrated on someone else at that time, an officer may have the opportunity to have cover, distance and time to use a taser. But if those things are not present, and there’s an active assault going on in which someone could lose their life, the officer can use their firearm to protect that third person,” he said.

The chief had little to share about witness statements and who made the 911 calls as police did not interview the witnesses, adding that while police assisted in separating witnesses at the scene, they did so to allow the Bureau of Criminal Investigation the opportunity to investigate and question them.

