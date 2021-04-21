US
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Derek Chauvin found guilty

live news

Live

Columbus police killing

live news

Live

The coronavirus pandemic

live news

Live

What's moving markets today

Live Updates

The latest on the police killing of a Black teenager in Ohio

By Mike Hayes, Fernando Alfonso III, Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 2:24 p.m. ET, April 21, 2021
3 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
2 min ago

Columbus police are showing video of yesterday's shooting

Police in Columbus, Ohio, are holding a news conference, where they are showing footage from yesterday's police shooting.

CNN is reviewing the footage.

What we know so far: A Columbus, Ohio, police officer shot and killed a Black teenager Tuesday afternoon after she attempted to cut two females with a knife, according to officials and body camera footage shown to the media.

35 min ago

SOON: The mayor of Columbus will give an update on the killing of Ma'Khia Bryant

Amir Vera and Artemis Moshtaghian

A Columbus, Ohio, police officer shot and killed a Black teenager Tuesday afternoon after she attempted to cut two females with a knife, according to officials and body camera footage shown to the media.

The Columbus mayor will be hold a press conference at 2 p.m. ET today to give an update on the shooting.

The girl's mother, Paula Bryant, and the Franklin County Children Services identified her as Ma'Khia Bryant. Although local law enforcement identified her as 15 years old at a Tuesday news conference, the FCCS gave the girl's age as 16 and said she was a foster child in its care.

"We know based on this footage, the officer took action to protect another young girl in our community," Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said at the news conference. "But a family is grieving tonight and this young 15-year-old girl will never be coming home."

42 min ago

Biden has been briefed on Ma'Khia Bryant shooting

From CNN's Betsy Klein

President Biden has been briefed on the shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Columbus, Ohio, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday.

"The killing of 16 year old Ma’Khia Bryant by the Columbus police is tragic. She was a child. We’re thinking of her friends and family in the communities that are hurting and grieving her loss,” Psaki said, noting that police violence “disproportionately impacts Black and Latino people” and that there are “particular vulnerabilities” facing children in foster care like Bryant.

Ma’Khia Bryant was killed after she attempted to cut two females with a knife, according to officials and body camera footage shown to the media.

That shooting happened about 30 minutes before the verdict was read in the Derek Chauvin trial. Chauvin’s killing of George Floyd sparked a national reckoning on systemic racial inequity in the US.

“Her death came, as you noted, just as America was hopeful of a step forward after the traumatic and exhausting trial of Derek Chauvin, and the verdict that was reached. So our focus is on working to address systemic racism and implicit bias head on, and of course to passing laws and legislation that will put much-needed reforms into place at police departments around the country,” Psaki said.

Earlier in the briefing, Psaki reiterated calls for police reform, pointing to ongoing negotiations in Congress on the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

 