The latest on the police killing of a Black teenager in Ohio

A Columbus, Ohio, police officer shot and killed a Black teenager Tuesday afternoon after she attempted to cut two females with a knife, according to officials and body camera footage shown to the media.

The Columbus mayor will be hold a press conference at 2 p.m. ET today to give an update on the shooting.

The girl's mother, Paula Bryant, and the Franklin County Children Services identified her as Ma'Khia Bryant. Although local law enforcement identified her as 15 years old at a Tuesday news conference, the FCCS gave the girl's age as 16 and said she was a foster child in its care.

"We know based on this footage, the officer took action to protect another young girl in our community," Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said at the news conference. "But a family is grieving tonight and this young 15-year-old girl will never be coming home."