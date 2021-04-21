The latest on the police killing of a Black teenager in Ohio

President Biden has been briefed on the shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Columbus, Ohio, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday.
"The killing of 16 year old Ma’Khia Bryant by the Columbus police is tragic. She was a child. We’re thinking of her friends and family in the communities that are hurting and grieving her loss,” Psaki said, noting that police violence “disproportionately impacts Black and Latino people” and that there are “particular vulnerabilities” facing children in foster care like Bryant.
Ma’Khia Bryant was killed after she attempted to cut two females with a knife, according to officials and body camera footage shown to the media.
That shooting happened about 30 minutes before the verdict was read in the Derek Chauvin trial. Chauvin’s killing of George Floyd sparked a national reckoning on systemic racial inequity in the US.
“Her death came, as you noted, just as America was hopeful of a step forward after the traumatic and exhausting trial of Derek Chauvin, and the verdict that was reached. So our focus is on working to address systemic racism and implicit bias head on, and of course to passing laws and legislation that will put much-needed reforms into place at police departments around the country,” Psaki said.
Earlier in the briefing, Psaki reiterated calls for police reform, pointing to ongoing negotiations in Congress on the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.