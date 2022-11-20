US
At least 5 killed in shooting at LGBTQ club in Colorado

By Matt Meyer, Maureen Chowdhury and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 9:09 a.m. ET, November 20, 2022
Club Q credits "heroic" customers for taking down gunman

From CNN's Andy Rose

Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Kevin Mohatt/Reuters)

In a statement on Facebook, Club Q said it was “devastated by the senseless attack on our community” and offered condolences to victims and their families.

“We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack,” the statement said.

Details of how the shooting ended have yet to be released, but a police spokesperson said “this was not an officer-involved shooting."

At least 5 people killed, 18 injured in a shooting at LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs

From CNN's Andy Rose

Police respond to the scene of a shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on November 20.
Police respond to the scene of a shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on November 20. (Kevin Mohatt/Reuters)

At least five people were killed and 18 others injured in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub on Saturday in Colorado Springs, Colorado, according to police.

Authorities received numerous 911 calls starting at 11:57 p.m. local time and responded to the scene at Club Q, said Colorado Springs Police Lt. Pamela Castro.

“They did locate one individual who we believe to be the suspect inside,” said Castro. “At this point in time, the suspect is being treated, but is in custody.”

Castro did not clarify whether the suspect was included in the count of people who were injured in the shooting.

Police declined to speak about a possible motive. Colorado Springs Fire Capt. Mike Smaldino said 11 ambulances responded to the scene after multiple 911 calls were received.

“We will be here for many, many hours to come,” said Castro, adding that the FBI is on the scene and assisting.