Biden on Colorado Springs mass shooting: "Jill and I are praying for the families"

President Joe Biden said that he and first lady Jill Biden are praying for the families of the those killed in the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Biden released a statement reacting to the shooting at the LGBTQ nightclub and condemned the violence.

"While no motive in this attack is yet clear, we know that the LGBTQI+ community has been subjected to horrific hate violence in recent years. Gun violence continues to have a devastating and particular impact on LGBTQI+ communities across our nation and threats of violence are increasing," Biden said in the written statement.

He added: "Jill and I are praying for the families of the five people killed in Colorado Springs last night, and for those injured in this senseless attack."

Lawmakers and officials from around the country also condemned the fatal mass shooting.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker tweeted: "My heart breaks for the victims and loved ones of yet another mass shooting. Hate has no place in our country. I call on my colleagues in Congress to put politics aside so we can work together to stop this hate and gun violence."

