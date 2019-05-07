US
Multiple people injured in Colorado school shooting

By Veronica Rocha and Emanuella Grinberg, CNN
Updated less than 1 min ago6:43 PM ET, Tue May 7, 2019
STEM School Highlands Ranch has about 1,850 students

STEM School Highlands Ranch is a "free, public charter school" with a focus on college prep, according to their website.

It is a K-12 school with about 1,850 students, according to their website.

 

Shots reportedly fired at school in suburban Denver, sheriff's office says

From CNN's Sheena Jones and Darran Simon

Shots were reportedly fired Tuesday at a school in suburban Denver, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office tweeted: "Unstable situation, shots fired at STEM school at Ridgeline and Plaza."

Two people are believed to be injured, the office tweeted.

The school is located in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, CNN affiliate KDVR reported.