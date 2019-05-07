Area hospitals are treating at least 8 victims

At least seven, "possibly eight," people have been injured in a shooting at STEM school Highlands Ranch, according to Douglas County Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth.

The victims have been taken to area hospitals, Nicholson-Kluth said.

Deputies heard shots being fired when they arrived at the school, she said. Nicholson-Kluth said she believes the shooting started in the middle school.

School resource officers and officers from a nearby substation entered the school almost immediately, she said. A student resource officer was not assigned to the school but there was one nearby, Nicholson-Kluth said.