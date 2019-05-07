Multiple people injured in Colorado school shootingBy Veronica Rocha and Emanuella Grinberg, CNN
Area hospitals are treating at least 8 victims
CNN has heard from three area hospitals who said they are treating eight patients:
Littleton Adventist Hospital: 5
- 4 patients in serious condition
- 1 patient in fair condition
Sky Ridge Medical Center: 2
- 2 juveniles in stable condition
Colorado Children's Hospital South Campus, Highlands Ranch: 1
- 1 victim is in good condition
At least 7 people injured in school shooting
At least seven, "possibly eight," people have been injured in a shooting at STEM school Highlands Ranch, according to Douglas County Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth.
The victims have been taken to area hospitals, Nicholson-Kluth said.
Deputies heard shots being fired when they arrived at the school, she said. Nicholson-Kluth said she believes the shooting started in the middle school.
School resource officers and officers from a nearby substation entered the school almost immediately, she said. A student resource officer was not assigned to the school but there was one nearby, Nicholson-Kluth said.
Colorado governor says he's monitoring the shooting
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis tweeted that multiple resources were headed to STEM School Highlands Ranch to help secure the campus.
"We are monitoring the situation in real time. The heart of all Colorado is with the victims & their families," he said.
Parents, he said, could pick up their children at Northridge Recreation Center in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.
Two suspects in custody and multiple students injured in school shooting
Multiple students have been injured in a shooting at the STEM school Highlands Ranch, Douglas County Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth said.
Two suspects are in custody and they are still considering this an active shooting situation, she said.
Officials are still clearing the school and searching for a possible third suspect.
Denver FBI assisting with deputies with investigation
Denver FBI agents are assisting with the STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting, Denver FBI spokesperson Amy Meyer told CNN.
Agents have been deployed to the area, Meyer says, and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will remain the lead agency in charge.
STEM School Highlands Ranch has about 1,850 students
STEM School Highlands Ranch is a "free, public charter school" with a focus on college prep, according to their website.
It is a K-12 school with about 1,850 students, according to their website.
Shots reportedly fired at school in suburban Denver, sheriff's office says
From CNN's Sheena Jones and Darran Simon
Shots were reportedly fired Tuesday at a school in suburban Denver, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.
The sheriff's office tweeted: "Unstable situation, shots fired at STEM school at Ridgeline and Plaza."
Two people are believed to be injured, the office tweeted.
The school is located in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, CNN affiliate KDVR reported.