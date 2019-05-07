What we know about the Colorado school shooting so far

Though authorities initially said they were looking for a possible third suspect, they are no longer looking for another suspect, according to Douglas County Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth.

Two suspects are in custody in the shooting at the STEM School in Highlands Ranch, which covers K-12, she said.

The shooting started in the middle school just before 2 p.m., Nicholson-Kluth said. A school official called authorities to report that shots were fired, she said.

"Over the next few minutes, quite a few shots were fired," she said.