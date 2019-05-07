Multiple students injured in Colorado school shootingBy Veronica Rocha and Emanuella Grinberg, CNN
What we know about the Colorado school shooting so far
At least seven people were injured today in a shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch in Colorado, authorities said.
Here's what we know about the shooting so far:
- The shooting: It started just before 2 p.m. in the middle school. A school official called authorities to report that shots were fired, according to Douglas County Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth. Police and sheriff's deputies were on scene almost immediately, she said.
- The victims: At least seven, possibly eight victims were injured in the shooting, authorities said. They were taken to area hospitals.
- The suspects: Two suspects were taken into custody. Authorities don't know at this point if the suspected shooters are students, Nicholson-Kluth said
- The school: STEM School Highlands Ranch, which covers K-12, has about 1,800 students, authorities said. It is located about seven miles from Columbine High School, which is located in Littleton, Colorado.
Highlands Ranch Schools are no longer under lockout
The lockout placed on Highlands Ranch schools after a shooting at STEM School has been lifted, the Douglas County School District said.
All Douglas County School District after-school activities are canceled for the evening.
Most of the district's buses are being used to transport STEM students, the district said in a tweet.
Authorities no longer looking for third suspect
Though authorities initially said they were looking for a possible third suspect, they are no longer looking for another suspect, according to Douglas County Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth.
Two suspects are in custody in the shooting at the STEM School in Highlands Ranch, which covers K-12, she said.
The shooting started in the middle school just before 2 p.m., Nicholson-Kluth said. A school official called authorities to report that shots were fired, she said.
"Over the next few minutes, quite a few shots were fired," she said.
Startling image shows children lined up outside the school
ABC7 photojournalist Jacob Curtis captured this image of children outside STEM School Highlands Ranch.
ATF responds to Colorado school shooting
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Explosives and Firearms in Denver is headed to the scene of today's shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch, the agency tweeted.
Earlier today, the FBI also said it was assisting with the investigation.
Area hospitals are treating at least 8 victims
CNN has heard from three area hospitals who said they are treating eight patients:
Littleton Adventist Hospital: 5
- 4 patients in serious condition
- 1 patient in fair condition
Sky Ridge Medical Center: 2
- 2 juveniles in stable condition
Colorado Children's Hospital South Campus, Highlands Ranch: 1
- 1 victim is in good condition
At least 7 people injured in school shooting
At least seven, "possibly eight," people have been injured in a shooting at STEM school Highlands Ranch, according to Douglas County Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth.
The victims have been taken to area hospitals, Nicholson-Kluth said.
Deputies heard shots being fired when they arrived at the school, she said. Nicholson-Kluth said she believes the shooting started in the middle school.
School resource officers and officers from a nearby substation entered the school almost immediately, she said. A student resource officer was not assigned to the school but there was one nearby, Nicholson-Kluth said.
Colorado governor says he's monitoring the shooting
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis tweeted that multiple resources were headed to STEM School Highlands Ranch to help secure the campus.
"We are monitoring the situation in real time. The heart of all Colorado is with the victims & their families," he said.
Parents, he said, could pick up their children at Northridge Recreation Center in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.
Two suspects in custody and multiple students injured in school shooting
Multiple students have been injured in a shooting at the STEM school Highlands Ranch, Douglas County Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth said.
Two suspects are in custody and they are still considering this an active shooting situation, she said.
Officials are still clearing the school and searching for a possible third suspect.