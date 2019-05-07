Multiple students injured in Colorado school shootingBy Veronica Rocha and Emanuella Grinberg, CNN
The site of Tuesday's school shooting is close to Columbine High School
STEM School Highlands Ranch is about seven miles from Columbine High School, which marked the 20th anniversary this year of the deadly shooting on its campus.
Columbine was the target of another would-be shooter earlier this month who was obsessed with the massacre.
Read more about the anniversary here:
8 students hospitalized, sheriff says
At least eight students were hospitalized, several of them in critical condition, according to Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock.
Two suspects — one adult and one juvenile — are in custody, he told reporters. A vehicle connected to the suspects was found in the parking lot. Authorities are working on obtaining warrants to search the suspects' home and vehicle.
Authorities are also trying to identify the 1,800 children who go to STEM School Highlands Ranch and connect them with their parents, Spurlock said.
Authorities are trying to reunite students with their parents
Law enforcement is trying to identify all 1,800 students from STEM School Highlands Ranch and reunite them with their families, Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said.
Parents are waiting at Northridge Recreation Center to be reunited with their children.
What we know about the Colorado school shooting so far
At least seven people were injured today in a shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch in Colorado, authorities said.
Here's what we know about the shooting so far:
- The shooting: It started just before 2 p.m. in the middle school. A school official called authorities to report that shots were fired, according to Douglas County Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth. Police and sheriff's deputies were on scene almost immediately, she said.
- The victims: At least seven, possibly eight victims were injured in the shooting, authorities said. They were taken to area hospitals.
- The suspects: Two suspects were taken into custody. Authorities don't know at this point if the suspected shooters are students, Nicholson-Kluth said
- The school: STEM School Highlands Ranch, which covers K-12, has about 1,800 students, authorities said. It is located about seven miles from Columbine High School, which is located in Littleton, Colorado.
Highlands Ranch Schools are no longer under lockout
The lockout placed on Highlands Ranch schools after a shooting at STEM School has been lifted, the Douglas County School District said.
All Douglas County School District after-school activities are canceled for the evening.
Most of the district's buses are being used to transport STEM students, the district said in a tweet.
Authorities no longer looking for third suspect
Though authorities initially said they were looking for a possible third suspect, they are no longer looking for another suspect, according to Douglas County Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth.
Two suspects are in custody in the shooting at the STEM School in Highlands Ranch, which covers K-12, she said.
The shooting started in the middle school just before 2 p.m., Nicholson-Kluth said. A school official called authorities to report that shots were fired, she said.
"Over the next few minutes, quite a few shots were fired," she said.
Startling image shows children lined up outside the school
ABC7 photojournalist Jacob Curtis captured this image of children outside STEM School Highlands Ranch.
ATF responds to Colorado school shooting
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Explosives and Firearms in Denver is headed to the scene of today's shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch, the agency tweeted.
Earlier today, the FBI also said it was assisting with the investigation.
Area hospitals are treating at least 8 victims
CNN has heard from three area hospitals who said they are treating eight patients:
Littleton Adventist Hospital: 5
- 4 patients in serious condition
- 1 patient in fair condition
Sky Ridge Medical Center: 2
- 2 juveniles in stable condition
Colorado Children's Hospital South Campus, Highlands Ranch: 1
- 1 victim is in good condition