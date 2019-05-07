8 students hospitalized, sheriff says

At least eight students were hospitalized, several of them in critical condition, according to Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock.

Two suspects — one adult and one juvenile — are in custody, he told reporters. A vehicle connected to the suspects was found in the parking lot. Authorities are working on obtaining warrants to search the suspects' home and vehicle.

Authorities are also trying to identify the 1,800 children who go to STEM School Highlands Ranch and connect them with their parents, Spurlock said.