CNN affiliate KCNC reporter Conor McCue spoke with a man whose family was inside the King Soopers pharmacy to get a Covid-19 vaccine when the shooter arrived. He said they hid in a closet for an hour before being rescued through the roof.

"I got the call from my daughter and my grandchildren that my son-in-law walked into the pharmacy for him to get a Covid-19 shot and the shooter came in, shot the woman in front of them," the man told KCNC.

"They hid, ran upstairs, were hiding in a coat closet for the last hour," he said. "They are okay. They just are now out the back," he added.

He said his daughter was texting him from the closet, before turning her phone off.

"They were texting, hiding in the coat closet. Turned their phone off and were going ‘we’re hiding, we’re okay’ you know, ‘don't call’ you know the phone would ring and give away their position," he said.