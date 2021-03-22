By Veronica Rocha, Elise Hammond, Joshua Berlinger and Adam Renton, CNN
Updated 2:31 a.m. ET, March 23, 2021
1 hr 48 min ago
Colorado governor says "today we saw the face of evil"
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said his state was mourning the "senseless killing" of 10 people who died in a mass shooting at a supermarket in Boulder Monday.
“Today we saw the face of evil. I am grieving with my community and all Coloradans,” the governor said.
Polis posted his statement to Twitter. Read it here:
20 min ago
Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords says "it's beyond time for our leaders to take action" on gun control
Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, a gun control advocate and mass shooting survivor, said Monday's shooting in Colorado was yet another reminder that "It’s beyond time for our leaders to take action" to address gun control.
"This is not normal, and it doesn't have to be this way," she said in a statement.
Giffords was shot in the head in 2011 when a gunman opened fire at an event in Tuscon, Arizona, while the former US Representative was speaking with her constituents. Giffords survived, but six people were killed.
"This is an especially personal tragedy for me. I survived a shooting at a grocery store, in a tragedy that devastated my beloved community of Tucson. It’s been 10 years, and countless American communities have had to face something similar," she said. "Today it's a tragedy in Boulder, Colorado. This past weekend it was a house party in Philadelphia. And last week it was an armed attack on Asian American women in the Atlanta area."
2 hr 56 min ago
Investigation into Colorado shooting will take at least 5 days, police chief says
The investigation into Monday's shooting at the King Soopers supermarket in Boulder was “very complex,” and would take no less than five days to complete, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said.
Ten people, including Boulder police officer Eric Talley, 51, were killed in the shooting, according to police. The suspect was taken into custody and is being treated for injuries, officials said.
Michael Dougherty, district attorney for Boulder County, said local, state, and federal partners will share in the investigation as well as prosecutors from the US Attorney’s Office.
Dougherty promised the families of the victims that he would do everything he could "to get justice in this case."
"We're going to go all out to ensure the right result is reached," he said.
Acting US Attorney for the District of Colorado Matthew Kirsch said Dougherty would be supported by "the full weight of federal law enforcement."
2 hr 6 min ago
Slain police officer Eric Talley was one of Boulder's most "outstanding officers"
Police officer Eric Talley, who was killed in the shooting at the King Soopers supermarket, was "by all accounts, one of the outstanding officers of the Boulder Police Department," Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty said.
"His life was cut far too short," he said.
Talley, 51, had been with the department since 2010, serving in numerous roles, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said. He was the first officer on the scene at the shooting, and his actions were "nothing short of heroic," Herold said.
3 hr 33 min ago
What we know so far about the Colorado shooting
Authorities in Boulder, Colorado, held a late-night news conference to provide updates on the shooting at King Soopers supermarket.
Here's what they said:
First reports: Reports of a shooting in the area first came in at about 2:30 p.m. local time, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said.
10 killed: Authorities said at least 10 people have died, including 51-year-old police officer Eric Talley.
"Nothing short of heroic": Talley was the first officer to arrive on the scene. He had been with the Boulder Police Department since 2010. Herold said his actions were "nothing short of heroic."
One suspect behind bars: Herold said there is one suspect in custody and reassured the Boulder community that they are safe. Officials will work to identify the remaining victims as quickly as possible.
A "painstaking investigation": Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty said a "painstaking" investigation is already underway. Local, state and federal agencies have responded to the scene "to ensure the investigation is thorough and complete," he said.
Next updates: Authorities said they anticipate they would be providing new information on Tuesday morning.
1 hr 34 min ago
Supermarket shooting "takes you right back to Aurora," Colorado senator says
"I just feel so deeply for the people. They're worried about their loved ones, who know they have lost a loved one," Hickenlooper told CNN's Don Lemon. "These are the hardest events of all."
Hickenlooper went on to describe how former President Barack Obama handled a mass shooting at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado that left 12 people dead and 70 injured on July 20, 2012.
"I remember President Obama came out to Aurora and spent several hours with the families and closest friends of the deceased victims," Hickenlooper said. "At the end he told me it's a part of his job, he's consoler in chief."
3 hr 45 min ago
Slain Boulder police officer Eric Talley was first to respond at the scene, says police chief
The Boulder police officer who was fatally shot at the King Soopers supermarket today was identified as Eric Talley by Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold.
Talley was the first officer to respond at the scene, according to Herold. He was 51 years old and had served with the Boulder Police Department since 2010, Herold said.
“He served in numerous roles supporting the Boulder Police Department and the community of Boulder,” Herold said. “And I have to tell you the heroic action of this officer when he responded to the scene. At 1430 hours, the Border Police Department began receiving phone calls of shots fired in the area,” the chief continued. “A phone call about a possible person with a patrol rifle. Officer Talley responded to the scene, was first on the scene, and he was fatally shot.”
3 hr 23 min ago
Boulder County district attorney promises to "secure justice" for victims of supermarket shooting
Michael Dougherty, the district attorney for Boulder County, promised the families of the victims of the shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder, Colorado, that he will do everything he can "to get justice in this case."
"These were people going about their day, doing their shopping and their lives were cut abruptly short and tragically short by the shooter who is now in custody," Dougherty said at a news conference.
"I hope that people of this country send the families of the loved ones their thoughts and prayers. But from my perspective, there's more for us to do than give them thoughts and prayers. We're going to go all out to ensure the right result is reached," he added.
3 hr 42 min ago
10 people were killed in Boulder shooting, says police chief
Ten people were killed in the shooting at King Soopers supermarket, including a Boulder police officer who was fatally shot, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said at a news conference this evening.
"My heart goes out to the victims of this incident," Herold added. "I am grateful for the officers who responded."
The police chief went on to say that she understood there is a great demand for information about the shooting, and pledged her department would work as quickly as possible to make facts known to the public.