Colorado governor says "today we saw the face of evil"

The investigation into Monday's shooting at the King Soopers supermarket in Boulder was “very complex,” and would take no less than five days to complete, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said.

Ten people, including Boulder police officer Eric Talley, 51, were killed in the shooting, according to police. The suspect was taken into custody and is being treated for injuries, officials said.

Michael Dougherty, district attorney for Boulder County, said local, state, and federal partners will share in the investigation as well as prosecutors from the US Attorney’s Office.

Dougherty promised the families of the victims that he would do everything he could "to get justice in this case."

"We're going to go all out to ensure the right result is reached," he said.

Acting US Attorney for the District of Colorado Matthew Kirsch said Dougherty would be supported by "the full weight of federal law enforcement."