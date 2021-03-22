10 people were killed in Boulder shooting, says police chief

Police are holding a second news conference tonight regarding the shooting at King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold is expected to give remarks, the department tweeted.

What we know: Multiple people, including a Boulder police officer, were killed in the shooting, police said at a news conference earlier today. A suspect was taken into custody and is being treated for injuries, police said.

Police said they are still determining how many people died.