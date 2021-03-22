US
Multiple dead in shooting at Colorado supermarket

By Veronica Rocha and Elise Hammond, CNN

Updated 11:23 p.m. ET, March 22, 2021
33 min ago

10 people were killed in Boulder shooting, says police chief

From CNN's Josiah Ryan

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold.
Ten people were killed in the shooting at King Soopers supermarket, including a Boulder police officer who was fatally shot, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said at a news conference this evening.

"My heart goes out to the victims of this incident," Herold added. "I am grateful for the officers who responded." 

The police chief went on to say that she understood there is a great demand for information about the shooting, and pledged her department would work as quickly as possible to make facts known to the public. 

Watch:

1 hr 1 min ago

NOW: Boulder police hold news conference tonight

From CNN’s Keith Allen

Police are holding a second news conference tonight regarding the shooting at King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold is expected to give remarks, the department tweeted.

What we know: Multiple people, including a Boulder police officer, were killed in the shooting, police said at a news conference earlier today. A suspect was taken into custody and is being treated for injuries, police said.

Police said they are still determining how many people died.

1 hr 15 min ago

Colorado attorney general says he's "deeply saddened" and "angered" by today's shooting

From CNN's Dave Alsup

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a statement that he’s angered by Monday’s shooting at the King Soopers supermarket in Boulder.

“I’m deeply saddened and angered with the news of another tragic shooting in Colorado," he said. "I’m thinking of all our fellow Coloradans in Boulder who were affected by the unspeakable violence that occurred at King Soopers on Table Mesa."

Weiser continued: "As we learn more about the incident, I’m thankful for the brave law enforcement officials and first responders who are assisting victims, securing the scene, and putting themselves in harm’s way. Our office is standing ready and is committed to helping in any way that is useful.”

1 hr 39 min ago

Officials say the investigation is just starting. Here is what we don't know yet.

Shoppers are escorted out of a King Soopers grocery where a gunman opened fire on March 22 in Boulder, Colorado.
Police say "multiple people" were killed during a shooting at King Soopers supermarket, including one Boulder police officer.

They provided information at a news conference just a few minutes ago, but they said the investigation is just starting.

Here is what we don't know:

The suspect:

  • Boulder Police Department Commander Kerry Yamaguchi said there is one suspect in custody, but they are still investigating if they were the only shooter. Officials say the suspect is being treated for their injuries.
  • Yamaguchi said they also don't have a motive yet. He said it will be part of the investigation to determine if there was any relationship between the gunman and the people in the store, adding he does not know if the shooter had any connection to any of the employees.
  • Officials said they do not know what type of weapon was used or if the suspect was wearing military gear.
  • Earlier today, CNN affiliate KMGH’s helicopter recorded a shirtless man being taken from the supermarket. The man had what appeared to be blood on his arm and right leg and his hands appeared to be cuffed behind him as two officers escorted him away into an ambulance. Yamaguchi said he cannot confirm who this person is.

The victims:

  • The police commander said "multiple people" were killed in the shooting, including one Boulder police officer. Yamaguchi said police are still determining how many people died.
  • Michael Dougherty, the district attorney for Boulder County, added victims' families were still being notified.
  • Yamaguchi said they do not know how many people were inside the store during the shooting. He said this will be another part of the ongoing investigation.

Next steps:

  • Yamaguchi said the suspect has not been charged yet and there are no scheduled court hearings right now. Officials said the investigation is in the very early stages and there is still a lot of work to do.
  • Dougherty vowed to get justice for those involved.

Watch here:

1 hr 59 min ago

Reunification center set up for family members

A reunification center for family members looking for missing relatives has been set up at the CU Events Center, according to Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty.

The University of Colorado Police Department is helping reunite people, the Boulder Police Department said in a tweet.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen something to call police at (303) 441-3333.

2 hr 20 min ago

Boulder County district attorney calls shooting a "tragedy and nightmare"

Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty.
Michael Dougherty, the district attorney for Boulder County, called today's shooting "a tragedy and a nightmare" and vowed to get justice for all those involved.

Speaking at a news conference alongside police, Dougherty confirmed a suspect was in custody but stressed the investigation was at a "very early stage" and there is a lot more work to do.

"Very much, this is a coordinated effort, and we will stand united in support of the victims, and their families, to ensure justice is done," he added.

2 hr 2 min ago

Person of interest is in custody, police say

From CNN's Josiah Ryan

Boulder Police Department Commander Kerry Yamaguchi said there is now no ongoing threat related to the shooting, saying "a person of interest in custody."

"I can share with the public today, or this evening, that there is no ongoing public threat," he said, speaking in a news conference outside the scene of the shooting.

"We do have a person of interest in custody, that person was injured during the incident, and is currently being treated for their injuries," Yamaguchi added.

2 hr 10 min ago

Multiple people and one officer killed in grocery store shooting, official says

Boulder Police Department Commander Kerry Yamaguchi.
Boulder Police Department Commander Kerry Yamaguchi said "multiple people" were killed in a shooting at King Soopers, including one Boulder police officer.

"We had a very tragic incident today here at the King Soopers," he said at a news conference on Monday. "During this trying time, I would ask the media and the public to honor the privacy of the officer's family and his coworkers here at the police department."

He said the quick response from law enforcement from around the area saved lives.

Yamaguchi said officers arrived "within minutes of the initial 911 calls and entered the building very quickly."

"Without that quick response, we don't know if there would have been more loss of life," he said.

2 hr 32 min ago

NOW: Boulder police hold news conference

From CNN’s Keith Allen and Deanna Hackney

Police outside a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place Monday, March 22, in Boulder, Colorado.
The Boulder Police Department is holding a news conference on the shooting at the King Soopers supermarket.

Earlier, Boulder police asked residents near 17th and Grove to "shelter in place" while they responded to reports of an "armed, dangerous individual," police tweeted.

"PD is investigating to determine if this is related to King Soopers shooting," they tweeted. 