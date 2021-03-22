10 people were killed in Boulder shooting, says police chief

Ten people were killed in the shooting at King Soopers supermarket, including a Boulder police officer who was fatally shot, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said at a news conference this evening.
"My heart goes out to the victims of this incident," Herold added. "I am grateful for the officers who responded."
The police chief went on to say that she understood there is a great demand for information about the shooting, and pledged her department would work as quickly as possible to make facts known to the public.
