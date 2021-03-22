US
Live Updates

Multiple dead in shooting at Colorado supermarket

By Veronica Rocha and Elise Hammond, CNN

Updated 9:45 p.m. ET, March 22, 2021
55 min ago

Boulder County district attorney calls shooting a "tragedy and nightmare"

Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty.
Michael Dougherty, the district attorney for Boulder County, called today's shooting "a tragedy and a nightmare" and vowed to get justice for all those involved.

Speaking at a news conference alongside police, Dougherty confirmed a suspect was in custody but stressed the investigation was at a "very early stage" and there is a lot more work to do.

"Very much, this is a coordinated effort, and we will stand united in support of the victims, and their families, to ensure justice is done," he added.

36 min ago

Person of interest is in custody, police say

From CNN's Josiah Ryan

Boulder Police Department Commander Kerry Yamaguchi said there is now no ongoing threat related to the shooting, saying "a person of interest in custody."

"I can share with the public today, or this evening, that there is no ongoing public threat," he said, speaking in a news conference outside the scene of the shooting.

"We do have a person of interest in custody, that person was injured during the incident, and is currently being treated for their injuries," Yamaguchi added.

45 min ago

Multiple people and one officer killed in grocery store shooting, official says

Boulder Police Department Commander Kerry Yamaguchi.
Boulder Police Department Commander Kerry Yamaguchi said "multiple people" were killed in a shooting at King Soopers, including one Boulder police officer.

"We had a very tragic incident today here at the King Soopers," he said at a news conference on Monday. "During this trying time, I would ask the media and the public to honor the privacy of the officer's family and his coworkers here at the police department."

He said the quick response from law enforcement from around the area saved lives.

Yamaguchi said officers arrived "within minutes of the initial 911 calls and entered the building very quickly."

"Without that quick response, we don't know if there would have been more loss of life," he said.

1 hr 6 min ago

NOW: Boulder police hold news conference

From CNN’s Keith Allen and Deanna Hackney

Police outside a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place Monday, March 22, in Boulder, Colorado.
The Boulder Police Department is holding a news conference on the shooting at the King Soopers supermarket.

Earlier, Boulder police asked residents near 17th and Grove to "shelter in place" while they responded to reports of an "armed, dangerous individual," police tweeted.

"PD is investigating to determine if this is related to King Soopers shooting," they tweeted. 

1 hr 8 min ago

Kroger says it is "horrified and deeply saddened" by violence at Boulder store

Tactical police units respond to the scene of a King Soopers grocery store after a shooting on March 22, in Boulder, Colorado.
Kroger, which owns the King Soopers supermarket brand in the Rocky Mountain area, said in a statement that it is "horrified and deeply saddened by the senseless violence" that occurred at their store in Boulder.

"The entire Kroger family offers our thoughts, prayers and support to our associates, customers, and the first responders who so bravely responded to this tragic situation," the company said in the statement that was posted on Twitter.

"We will continue to cooperate with local law enforcement and our store will remain closed during the police investigation," it added, saying it is referring all questions to the Boulder Police Department.

Local 7, the King Soopers employee union, also said on Twitter that they are praying for the workers and shoppers, including 32 of their members who work at the store.

1 hr 13 min ago

Officer killed in supermarket shooting, sources say

From CNN’s Whitney Wild

One law enforcement officer was killed in the shooting at the King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, two law enforcement sources tell CNN.

One senior law enforcement source also says the weapon used in the shooting was an AR-15 style rifle.

1 hr 14 min ago

Nearby Boulder business owner says "this shouldn't have to happen in America"

Kevin Daly.
Kevin Daly, an area business owner who helped people escape the shooting at King Soopers grocery store, said he has never seen anything like this happen in the Boulder community.

"We are a loving, hippie community that believes in kindness," he told CNN on Monday.

"It's one of those things where you think about everything you can do better. We're not really trained for this," Daly added.

Daly was at his restaurant, which is located a "few hundred feet" away from the supermarket, getting ready to reopen after being closed because of the pandemic when he looked out the window.

He said he saw a "ton of police just pulling in really quickly."

That's when he called his staff and told them to shelter in place.

"I don't want to get political but this shouldn't have to happen in America," he said.

1 hr 1 min ago

Biden has been briefed on the shooting

President Biden has been briefed on the shooting reported at the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted Monday.

She went on to say the President "will be kept up to date by his team as there are additional developments."

2 hr 12 min ago

People seen lying on the ground in eyewitness video of Colorado shooting

From CNN's Paul Murphy

Video taken by an eyewitness to the Boulder, Colorado, supermarket shooting appears to show people lying on the ground inside and outside the store, and purported gunshots are heard.

The video, taken by Dean Schiller, is part of a longer live stream that he took as the shooting progressed and police arrived. 

In the excerpt, Schiller is heard calling out saying that people need to call 9-1-1. 

“We don’t know if there’s a shooter — active shooter, active shooter somewhere,” Schiller said in the video. 

Schiller is heard on the video asking what appears to be a store employee whether a shooter went into the store.

Here's how that conversation played out:

"Yeah, he went in there," the man responded.
“He went in the store?” Schiller asked.
“He went right down there,” the man responds. 
“Oh my god,” Schiller reacts. “People we got people down inside Kings Soopers.”
Schiller then says, “Look there’s-,” but doesn’t finish his sentence as two gunshots stop his speaking.

Some background: Boulder Police had tweeted earlier on Monday there was an, “Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA.”

CNN affiliate KMGH’s helicopter recorded a shirtless man being taken from the supermarket. The man had what appears to be blood on his arm and right leg and his hands appeared to be cuffed behind him as two officers escorted him away. The man was taken away in an ambulance.