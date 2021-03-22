The FBI is on scene to assist Boulder police

FBI Denver personnel are on scene helping the Boulder Police Department, according to a tweet.
“At the request of the Boulder Police Department, FBI Denver personnel are assisting with an investigation into an active shooter situation at a King Soopers grocery store on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder,” the agency tweeted.
CNN’s Lucy Kafanov reported seeing FBI agents on the scene at the supermarket.
1 hr 28 min ago
Man says his family members hid inside a closet for an hour
CNN affiliate KCNC reporter Conor McCue spoke with a man whose family was inside the King Soopers pharmacy to get a Covid-19 vaccine when the shooter arrived. He said they hid in a closet for an hour before being rescued through the roof.
"I got the call from my daughter and my grandchildren that my son-in-law walked into the pharmacy for him to get a Covid-19 shot and the shooter came in, shot the woman in front of them," the man told KCNC.
"They hid, ran upstairs, were hiding in a coat closet for the last hour," he said. "They are okay. They just are now out the back," he added.
He said his daughter was texting him from the closet, before turning her phone off.
"They were texting, hiding in the coat closet. Turned their phone off and were going ‘we’re hiding, we’re okay’ you know, ‘don't call’ you know the phone would ring and give away their position," he said.
1 hr 31 min ago
Boulder Community Health has one patient
Boulder Community Health says they have had one patient transported to their facility from the shooting at King Soopers, Rich Sheehan, a spokesperson with Boulder Community Health, told CNN.
Sheehan said he is not able to release details about the person’s condition.
Boulder Community Health is a Level II Trauma Center.
We don't know about the conditions of anyone else in the store at this time.
1 hr 44 min ago
Boulder mayor says no words can describe "the tragedy" that is unfolding
Boulder, Colorado, Mayor Sam Weaver thanked police officers and first responders at the scene of an active shooter, saying "words can do no justice to the tragedy that has unfolded this afternoon."
"Our community will soon grieve our losses, and begin our healing. Our brave police officers and first responders have the gratitude of our entire city," Weaver said in a tweet on Monday.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said earlier that he is "closely watching" as events unfold.
Boulder police say the scene is still "very active," but we do not know a lot of information about what happened – including the conditions of people inside the store.
1 hr 52 min ago
Boulder police urge people to stay away
Boulder police are urging people to stay inside because the scene at King Soopers is still "very active" as they respond to reports of an active shooter.
“Please avoid the area of Table Mesa & Broadway! This is still a very active scene,” Boulder police tweeted moments ago. “Do NOT broadcast on social media any tactical information you might see.”
“If you live nearby please stay inside for now,” Boulder police tweeted.
CNN affiliate KMGH’s helicopter also filmed several people led away from the King Soopers store by police. SWAT vehicles were also seen moving about, and multiple officers were in tactical positions around the store’s exterior.
Police were also seen moving on the roof of the store, the purposes for the roof movements are unclear.
1 hr 55 min ago
Witness describes scene inside supermarket: "Everybody was running"
An eyewitness told CNN affiliate KCNC he was inside the King Sooper grocery store at the time of the shooting.
He described an urgent, but orderly escape from the store.
He told KCNC: "We weren't tripping over each other, but we were single file just you know, somebody had their hand on my back, I had my hand on somebody's back, and we were just saying go, go, go, run."
The witness told the TV station that he went to the store to grab a soda and chips, when he heard "one loud bang, thought somebody just dropped something an employee or something, and then another, and then by the third one, everybody was running."
1 hr 37 min ago
Police are likely securing the building right now, former law enforcement officials say
Phil Mudd, a former FBI senior intelligence adviser, said at this point in the investigation, police are concerned with two primary things: Making sure the building is secure and finding the shooter, or shooters.
"Right now, you've got to ensure this is the only person – if they picked up something already – and that the facility is secure," he told CNN on Monday as law enforcement are responding to the situation.
He said this is not an easy task, and it will take time to make sure it is safe.
"In a building of that size, that you can clear the building and guarantee that nobody else is in there, think about every storage component in that building, every refrigerated room. It will take a while to clear it," Mudd said.
Charles Ramsey, a former Philadelphia police commissioner, said officials need to make sure the building is secure before releasing more information.
"They may give some preliminary information, but it won't be much. It will be pretty sketchy at this point in time. These scenes are very chaotic in the early stages. So it's got to settle down," he said.
"Number one is clear the scene, make sure you eliminate whatever threat may be there and that that building is totally secure," Ramsey added.
2 hr 9 min ago
University of Colorado Hospitals has a helicopter and possible ground crews on scene
From CNN’s Jamiel Lynch
The University of Colorado Hospitals has a helicopter and possible ground crews on the scene of the shooting in Boulder, spokesperson Dan Weaver told CNN.
Weaver said they have a helicopter and possibly ground ambulances on scene but have not transported anyone as of yet.
University of Colorado Hospitals operates a Level 1 Trauma Center in Aurora, Colorado, which is 35 miles from Boulder.
53 min ago
Colorado governor says he is watching Boulder shooting "closely"
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said he is "closely watching" the events at King Soopers in Boulder unfold as law enforcement from across the area respond to an active shooter situation.
"My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy," Polis tweeted.
In a statement on Twitter, the governor said the state is making "every public safety resource available" to assist.
He also asked for patience as law enforcement works to secure the building.
"Right now, the biggest priority is to let local law enforcement and the City of Boulder do their work and ensure the safety of those involved," the statement said.
Police say there is still an active scene. They have set up a media staging area at the intersection of Broadway and Table Mesa. Officials are still urging people to stay away from the area.