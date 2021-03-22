Multiple people and one officer killed in grocery store shooting, official says
Boulder Police Department Commander Kerry Yamaguchi said "multiple people" were killed in a shooting at King Soopers, including one Boulder police officer.
"We had a very tragic incident today here at the King Soopers," he said at a news conference on Monday. "During this trying time, I would ask the media and the public to honor the privacy of the officer's family and his coworkers here at the police department."
He said the quick response from law enforcement from around the area saved lives.
Yamaguchi said officers arrived "within minutes of the initial 911 calls and entered the building very quickly."
"Without that quick response, we don't know if there would have been more loss of life," he said.
Earlier, Boulder police asked residents near 17th and Grove to "shelter in place" while they responded to reports of an "armed, dangerous individual," police tweeted.
"PD is investigating to determine if this is related to King Soopers shooting," they tweeted.
Kroger says it is "horrified and deeply saddened" by violence at Boulder store
Kroger, which owns the King Soopers supermarket brand in the Rocky Mountain area, said in a statement that it is "horrified and deeply saddened by the senseless violence" that occurred at their store in Boulder.
"The entire Kroger family offers our thoughts, prayers and support to our associates, customers, and the first responders who so bravely responded to this tragic situation," the company said in the statement that was posted on Twitter.
"We will continue to cooperate with local law enforcement and our store will remain closed during the police investigation," it added, saying it is referring all questions to the Boulder Police Department.
Local 7, the King Soopers employee union, also said on Twitter that they are praying for the workers and shoppers, including 32 of their members who work at the store.
Officer killed in supermarket shooting, sources say
From CNN’s Whitney Wild
One law enforcement officer was killed in the shooting at the King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, two law enforcement sources tell CNN.
One senior law enforcement source also says the weapon used in the shooting was an AR-15 style rifle.
Nearby Boulder business owner says "this shouldn't have to happen in America"
Kevin Daly, an area business owner who helped people escape the shooting at King Soopers grocery store, said he has never seen anything like this happen in the Boulder community.
"We are a loving, hippie community that believes in kindness," he told CNN on Monday.
"It's one of those things where you think about everything you can do better. We're not really trained for this," Daly added.
Daly was at his restaurant, which is located a "few hundred feet" away from the supermarket, getting ready to reopen after being closed because of the pandemic when he looked out the window.
He said he saw a "ton of police just pulling in really quickly."
That's when he called his staff and told them to shelter in place.
"I don't want to get political but this shouldn't have to happen in America," he said.
Biden has been briefed on the shooting
President Biden has been briefed on the shooting reported at the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted Monday.
She went on to say the President "will be kept up to date by his team as there are additional developments."
People seen lying on the ground in eyewitness video of Colorado shooting
From CNN's Paul Murphy
Video taken by an eyewitness to the Boulder, Colorado, supermarket shooting appears to show people lying on the ground inside and outside the store, and purported gunshots are heard.
The video, taken by Dean Schiller, is part of a longer live stream that he took as the shooting progressed and police arrived.
In the excerpt, Schiller is heard calling out saying that people need to call 9-1-1.
“We don’t know if there’s a shooter — active shooter, active shooter somewhere,” Schiller said in the video.
Schiller is heard on the video asking what appears to be a store employee whether a shooter went into the store.
Here's how that conversation played out:
"Yeah, he went in there," the man responded. “He went in the store?” Schiller asked. “He went right down there,” the man responds. “Oh my god,” Schiller reacts. “People we got people down inside Kings Soopers.” Schiller then says, “Look there’s-,” but doesn’t finish his sentence as two gunshots stop his speaking.
Some background: Boulder Police had tweeted earlier on Monday there was an, “Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA.”
CNN affiliate KMGH’s helicopter recorded a shirtless man being taken from the supermarket. The man had what appears to be blood on his arm and right leg and his hands appeared to be cuffed behind him as two officers escorted him away. The man was taken away in an ambulance.
Shooting witness says some people ran, others froze
Ryan Borowski, one of the people inside the King Soopers grocery store when a shooter starting firing shots, said everyone helped each other get out of the back of the store.
He said he heard two loud sounds, and by the third one, he and the people around him realized they were gunshots. He said they started running to the back of the store and employees helped them out the back door.
"We told employees what was going on so everybody helped each other and we just ran to safety as quickly as we could," Borowski told CNN from behind the store in Boulder, Colorado, about two hours after the shooting.
Borowski said he was going to get ice cream, but then changed his mind and started walking the other way.
"I didn't see the shooter. I saw terrified faces running towards me and that's when I turned and ran the other direction," he said.
He said everyone was helping each other, but while some people ran, others froze.
"We ran and I don't know why other people didn't and I am sorry that they froze and I just wish that this didn't happen – I wish I had an answer for why it did," he said.
He said he could have never imagined a situation like this happening in Boulder.
"Boulder feels like a bubble and the bubble burst and that's heartbreaking. To think that people died today," Borowski said. Police have not confirmed whether anyone was killed.
"This feels like the safest spot in America and I just nearly got killed for getting a soda, you know, and a bag of chips. Doesn't feel good," he added.
The FBI is on scene to assist Boulder police
From CNN's Jamiel Lynch
FBI Denver personnel are on scene helping the Boulder Police Department, according to a tweet.
“At the request of the Boulder Police Department, FBI Denver personnel are assisting with an investigation into an active shooter situation at a King Soopers grocery store on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder,” the agency tweeted.
CNN’s Lucy Kafanov reported seeing FBI agents on the scene at the supermarket.