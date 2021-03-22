Shirtless man taken by officers from Boulder supermarket

CNN affiliate KMGH’s helicopter filmed a shirtless man being taken from King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, this afternoon.

It is unclear if the man was involved in the reported active shooting inside the store. The man had what appeared to be blood on his arm and right leg and his hands were cuffed behind him as two officers escorted him away. The man was taken away in an ambulance.

Ambulances and multiple law enforcement agencies are currently outside the store.

A CNN producer also reported that police were heard over speakerphone tell someone in a car to please sit up straight and turn themselves in.

Watch here: