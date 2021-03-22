US
Latest on the coronavirus pandemic...

Active shooter reported in...

Live Updates

Police report active shooter in Boulder, Colorado

By Veronica Rocha and Elise Hammond, CNN

Updated 6:46 p.m. ET, March 22, 2021
4 min ago

Shirtless man taken by officers from Boulder supermarket

From CNN’s Keith Allen

CNN affiliate KMGH’s helicopter filmed a shirtless man being taken from King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, this afternoon.

It is unclear if the man was involved in the reported active shooting inside the store. The man had what appeared to be blood on his arm and right leg and his hands were cuffed behind him as two officers escorted him away. The man was taken away in an ambulance.

Ambulances and multiple law enforcement agencies are currently outside the store.

A CNN producer also reported that police were heard over speakerphone tell someone in a car to please sit up straight and turn themselves in. 

Watch here:

41 min ago

Colorado Rep. Joe Neguse says he's praying for community and first responders

Rep. Joe Neguse, who represents Boulder, Colorado, said that he is praying for the community and "all of the first responders and law enforcements responding to this terrible incident."

Right now, Boulder police say there is an active shooter at a grocery store on Table Mesa. Aerial video from the scene showed a massive police response and at least six ambulances.

Read the tweet:

1 hr 13 min ago

Jefferson County SWAT is assisting Boulder police

The Jefferson County sheriff's office said they are assisting Boulder police on the scene of an active shooter at a grocery store.

The sheriff's office tweeted that they were responding and asked people to avoid the area.

1 hr 9 min ago

Boulder police report active shooter at the King Soopers supermarket in Colorado

From CNN's Allison Flexner

Police in Boulder, Colorado, tweeted Monday that there is an "Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa."

Police urged residents to avoid the area.

King Soopers is a supermarket brand of Kroger in the Rocky Mountain area.