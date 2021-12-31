University of Colorado Assistant Football Coach Mark Smith said his family lost “every material possession” in a wildfire that swept through Boulder County Thursday.

“Our home, cars, and everything we had in our home lost to the fires that ripped through our community. Thank you to those who reached out. Processing how to completely start over and grateful for our health,” Smith tweeted.

Smith was in his first year of coaching at the university, according to the university’s website. He became the university’s inside linebackers coach in February and previously worked at Long Island University in New York.

The University of Colorado, Boulder tweeted they “are heartbroken to see Thursday's fires impact so many people in our region, likely including hundreds of CU Boulder faculty, staff and students.”

