“Our home, cars, and everything we had in our home lost to the fires that ripped through our community. Thank you to those who reached out. Processing how to completely start over and grateful for our health,” Smith tweeted.
Smith was in his first year of coaching at the university, according to the university’s website. He became the university’s inside linebackers coach in February and previously worked at Long Island University in New York.
The University of Colorado, Boulder tweeted they “are heartbroken to see Thursday's fires impact so many people in our region, likely including hundreds of CU Boulder faculty, staff and students.”
CNN Sports has reached out to the CU Buffs for comment but did not immediately hear back.
45 min ago
Boulder County officials are asking residents to stay out of evacuation zones
From CNN’s Carma Hassan
The Boulder Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is asking residents with property in the evacuation zones to continue to stay away from the area.
“We know that you are concerned about your home/belongings. We will notify you about re-entering your homes as soon as we can!” the office tweeted.
In a news update last night, Boulder OEM said, “First responders are working non-stop to keep everyone safe, even as they don’t know the status of their own homes in the area. No one will be allowed in the evacuated areas overnight. Please be patient as we do our best to protect everyone’s safety. The recovery process will be a long one, but we will get through this together one step at a time.”
The Boulder OEM information call center will reopen at 11 a.m. ET and the office is expected to hold a news conference at 12 p.m. ET today to provide an update on the wildfires.
The fast-moving wildfire began Thursday morning in Boulder County, burning hundreds of homes and forcing some 30,000 people across two communities to flee their homes.
53 min ago
Cold front producing snow moves into Boulder-area
From CNN’s Lucy Kafanov
A cold front “producing a heavier band of snowfall” has moved into the region where the Marshall Fire is burning, according to the National Weather Service office in Boulder.
“A cold front has moved into far northern Colorado this morning and it is helping to produce a heavier band of snowfall across the northern foothills. Widespread snow showers are ongoing across the mountains and high valleys despite the radar not being able to pick them up,” the weather service tweeted.
1 hr 2 min ago
There is no way to attack Boulder fires head on, former fire chief says
Former Boulder, Colorado, Mayor Sam Weaver, who was also the former fire chief of Sugarloaf, told CNN's New Day the fast-growing wildfires are challenging to contain head on.
“There is no way to be in front of a flame front like this," he said about the fires.
“There is no way to attack it unless you have bulldozers that can dig a line that’s really wide because the really high wind speeds were driving embers and other flames forward so quickly that you had things, like the grass fire was moving really fast that got into trees near homes, you would see crowning. There is no way to attack it head on that’s absolutely true and even from the sides, you have to be careful with the swirling winds that are nearby,” Weaver said.
Weaver said his brother’s home is in the affected area and as the flames got closer, he helped load animals into trailers and pulled out photo albums and a computer from the home.
“By the time we left, say around 4 o’clock, the flames were a few hundred yards away, maybe 300 to 400 yards away and so we had to leave,” Weaver said. “We hope the house is OK, but have no word yet today.”
Weaver said that even though snow is on the way, if it falls too quickly it can further damage homes.
53 min ago
Hundreds of Colorado homes lost in fast-growing wildfires
From CNN's Raja Razek, Steve Almasy and Caroll Alvarado
Hundreds of homes have been lost after two wildfires started and grew quickly Thursday as high winds whipped through the Front Range in Colorado, forcing tens of thousands of residents from their homes, the Boulder County sheriff said.
Sheriff Joe Pelle estimated 580 homes or other structures in and around Superior may have been lost.
A shopping center and a hotel in Superior also were engulfed by the flames.
"Historic" 80-100 mph winds, with gusts in the state as high as 115 mph, fed the wildfires that injured at least six people, prompted a hospital to send patients elsewhere and forced the evacuation of Superior and Louisville near Boulder.
The Marshall Fire had burned at least 1,600 acres and had spread east across Superior and Louisville, the sheriff said. The other fire is known as the Middle Fork Fire, but Pelle said it was attacked quickly and "laid down." Authorities were keeping an eye on it, the sheriff added.
There were no immediate reports of civilian casualties or missing people, Pelle said. One law enforcement officer suffered a minor eye injury from blowing debris.
"I'd like to emphasize that due to the magnitude of this fire, the intensity of this fire and its presence in such a heavily populated area, we would not be surprised if there are injuries or fatalities," he added.